DC Comics Announce Plans To Start Publishing New Titles Again; BATMAN #92 Will Be Released In June

DC Comics has announced that a limited number of comic books will be published on Tuesday, April 28th. After surveying 2000 North American stores, the publisher reached out to different printers (Diamond won't re-open until the end of May), and decided to release a reduced number of titles.

Those will debut simultaneously on digital platforms, and the first new issues set to be released include Daphne Byrne #4, The Dreaming #20, and Batman Giant #4.

On Tuesday, May 5th, there will be a larger selection with Batman & The Outsiders #12, The Flash #753, The Green Lantern Season Two #3, Hawkman #23, House of Whispers #20, and Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity #4. Then, on May 12th, we'll be able to read Harley Quinn #72, Justice League #44, Justice League Odyssey #20, Lois Lane #10, and Metal Men #6.

Batman writer James Tynion IV, meanwhile, has taken to Twitter to tell fans that DC Comics is planning to release Batman #92 in June. "Just got the go ahead to let all of you know that we're holding Batman #92 back for a June release, so we can make sure to get it to as many of you as possible on its release day," he said. "I am very, very excited for you all to read it!"

Marvel Comics has yet to comment on what their plans moving forward will be, but it's definitely exciting to think that DC titles will be available again as soon as the end of this month!

The response from some retailers hasn't been overly positive thus far, but it's easy enough to see why DC is heading down this route. We'll keep you guys updated as we learn more.