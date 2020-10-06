DC Comics Reveal What Would Happen If The Joker Actually Killed Batman In 80th Anniversary Special

The Joker's rivalry with Batman is the stuff of legend, and a new 80th anniversary special from DC Comics reveals what would happen to the Clown Prince of Crime if he finally killed the Caped Crusader!

The Joker has been trying to kill Batman for eighty years, but what would happen if the Clown Prince of Crime finally succeeded? That's explored in the pages of the Joker 80th Anniversary Special from DC Comics, but the story, "Kill the Batman", has an unexpected and twisted end.

It begins with the reveal that The Joker has finally got the best of the Dark Knight and killed him in an undisclosed manner. A few days later, Alfred Pennyworth has told The Daily Planet's Lois Lane Batman's true identity so the world can pay tribute to him, and he's honored in Gotham City with a huge funeral which sees everyone from James Gordon to Superman sharing their respects.

Joker is among those at the funeral, and he plans on detonating a suicide vest so he can kill as many people as possible. How better to get one final laugh over his greatest foe? However, instead of finding people in mourning, he sees nothing but joy around him as attendees rise up and decide that the best way to honor Batman is to become better people.

The only person not smiling in the crowd is The Joker, and he walks away while deciding that he needs a new purpose in life...tormenting people by working for the Gotham DMV!





