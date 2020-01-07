DC Comics Rumored To Have Major, Game-Changing Plans For SUPERMAN Moving Forward

DC Comics has already revealed Superman's secret identity to the world, but more game-changing plans could be in the works for the Man of Steel which would completely change his place in the DC Universe...

In recent months, Superman's status in the DC Universe has changed a lot as he's been dubbed the "King Of The Earth" and deputized by the United Nations as a result of the United League Of Planets coming to Earth. However, the government doesn't appear to trust the Man of Steel (even after his secret identity as Clark Kent was revealed to the public).

Now, Bleeding Cool has shared a rumour revealing that the plan is to make Superman the leader of The Authority. That series was published by DC Comics/Wildstorm in 1999 by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, with a team of superheroes made up of characters like Jenny Sparks, Midnighter, Apollo, The Doctor, Engineer, Jack Hawksmoor, and Swift.

The independent group would get the job done by any means necessary, albeit from a position of extreme power. While they were the good guys, their approach soon became somewhat dictatorial, with their methods becoming more and more ruthless (similar to what we saw in The Ultimates).

This will definitely change Superman's role in the DC Universe, and the site explains that the eventual plan is potentially for Jonathan Kent to become the new Superman, with Clark Kent being aged up. So, like Professor X in House of X, it's looking like the Man of Steel will soon go against his principles in a bid to do what he believes is right for humanity as a whole.

How would you guys feel about this new take on Superman in the DCU?