SUPERMAN Writer Brian Michael Bendis Reveals That He's Nearing The End Of His Run On The Title

Brian Michael Bendis' move to DC Comics sent shock waves through the comic book industry, and he's now revealed that his Superman run is nearing its end. Find out more details on that after the jump...

Prolific comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis has announced that he's beginning to wrap up his run on DC Comics' flagship Superman series. When he made his shock move from Marvel Comics to the Distinguished Competition, the Man of Steel's title seemed like a perfect fit for the writer, and it's unclear which character will be next for him.

"I'm heading towards the end of my run on Superman, so I've been more reflective on it," Bendis recently explained. "And it's — I'll never be more grateful than I got to heal my near-death experience through Superman, and get through this pandemic. No matter what's going on with this world, I get to spend a few hours each day with Superman. That's a gift."

Bendis didn't clarify whether he's specifically referring to Superman or Action Comics, and also failed to reveal when his time writing the character will reach its end. Still, this is a definite shocker, especially as the writer is known for his lengthy runs and has been on both titles since April 2018.

It was never specified how long Bendis' "multi-year" deal with DC Comics is, but chances are he'll move on to another character once he's finished with Superman. Who that will be is hard to say, but there are a number of possibilities, including Batman, Green Lantern, and Justice League.

