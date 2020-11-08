WarnerMedia Lays Off Most Of DC Universe's Staff Along With DC Comics Editor-In-Chief Bob Harris

DC Universe's fate has been sealed with a series of lay-offs, while there are also big changes taking place behind the scenes of DC Comics. As one insider puts it, the company's streaming service is "DOA."

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that WarnerMedia has made a series of huge lay-offs at DC, almost all of which are of high-level figures in the company.

On the comic side, around a third of DC's editorial staff are gone, including Editor-in-Chief Bob Harris, Joining him are senior VP of publishing strategy and support services Hank Kanalz, VP of marketing and creative services Jonah Weiland, VP global publishing initiatives and digital strategy Bobbie Chase, senior story editor Brian Cunningham, and executive editor Mark Doyle.

The latter oversaw the rollout of DC's "Black Label" graphic novels, and it's said that Jim Lee remains CCO. How DC Comics will now be reshaped in the wake of these lay-offs is unclear.

The trade also confirms that the majority of DC Universe's staff are now no longer with the company, a move they say has been expected ever since the launch of streaming service HBO Max. One source tells them, "DC Universe was DOA as soon as the AT&T merger happened."

There are other unfortunate lay-offs, including DC Direct, the merchandise and collectibles manufacturer which has been providing fans with products for the past 22 years now.

We'll keep you guys updated, but this comes at an awkward time for DC seeing as DC FanDome is right around the corner. It's doubtful the company's future will be addressed there, though.