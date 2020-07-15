WATCHMEN: DC Comics Reveals First Look At Planned RORSCHACH Spinoff From BATMAN Writer Tom King

DC Comics is returning to the Watchmen franchise following Doomsday Clock , and a first look has now been shared for the upcoming Rorschach spinoff which is set 35 years after the original story...

DC Comics has announced that Tom King, Jorge Fornés, Dave Stewart, and Clayton Cowles are taking charge of a new Watchmen spinoff series simply titled Rorschach. Set 35 years after the events of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' classic Watchmen, it's going to be a 12-issue maxiseries published under DC's adult-orientated Black Label imprint.

"Like the HBO Watchmen show and very much like the original '86 Watchmen, this is a very political work," King explains. "It’s an angry work. We’re so angry all the time now. We have to do something with that anger. It’s called Rorschach not because of the character Rorschach, but because what you see in these characters tells you more about yourself than about them."

It's unclear whether this Rorschach series will tie into Doomsday Clock in any way, but it's certainly an interesting decision to pick up with the character after he died at Dr. Manhattan's hands.

Check out the synopsis, along with a preview of the issue, below:



It’s been 35 years since Ozymandias was exposed for dropping a giant telepathic squid on New York City, killing thousands and ending the public’s trust in heroes once and for all. The Minutemen are gone; only their memory lives on. Especially the infamy of Rorschach, who has become a cultural icon since Dr. Manhattan turned him to dust. Rorschach may have spoken truth, but he wasn't a hero... So what does it mean when Rorschach reappears as part of a pair of assassins trying to kill the first candidate to oppose President Robert Redford in decades? Follow one determined detective as he walks backward in time, uncovering the identities and motives of the would-be killers, taking him deep into a dark conspiracy of alien invasions, disgraced do-gooders, mystical visions, and yes, comic books.



