Arrowverse Boss Marc Guggenheim Is Writing A Big Screen Adaptation Of Rob Liefeld's PROPHET

With Arrow having reached its end, showrunner Marc Guggenheim has a little more time on his hands, and he's now been tapped to write the big screen adaptation of Rob Liefeld's Prophet comic book series...

Deadline is reporting that Jeff Robinov's Studio 8 has tapped Arrow showrunner Marc Guggenheim to pen a big screen adaptation of Rob Liefeld's comic book series Prophet. The Deadpool creator is producing the movie alongside Adrian Askarieh (Hitman: Agent 47) and Brooklyn Weaver (Run All Night), while John Hyde and Terissa Kelton are also expected to serve in that capacity.

Robinov, John Graham, and Guy Danella will oversee the Image Comics project for the studio.

The plan is reportedly for a franchise to be built around the character of John Prophet, a genetically enhanced super-soldier who is placed into a cryogenic freeze for a future mission, only to awaken prematurely in the present, searching for a mission that does not exist, as well as his own humanity.

As you may recall, he was first introduced in the pages of Youngblood before getting his own comic book series in 1993, and he once even teamed up with Marvel Comics character Cable.

Unfortunately, future team-ups are unlikely because many of Liefeld's other superheroes were recently acquired by Netflix. That franchise is set to be overseen by Akiva Goldsman, though it's been a while since we've heard what's happening with that. As for Guggenheim, he's getting set to make his directorial debut on Legends of Tomorrow, while he's also adapting Gantz for Sony.

Are you guys interesting in Prophet movie?