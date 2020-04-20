Todd McFarlane Open To Working On A Crossover Featuring SPAWN, SPIDER-MAN, And VENOM

The comic book industry is going to need some help to recover once the current COVID-19 pandemic passes, and Todd McFarlane is open to working on a crossover featuring Spawn, Spider-Man, and Venom...

Comic books aren't currently being sold either in stores or on digital platforms, and there's a lot of concern surrounding whether the industry will be able to rebound once life returns to normal. Many creators have already suggested a Marvel/DC crossover of some sort, but would legendary Spawn creator Todd McFarlane be open to returning to the Marvel Universe?

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the writer and artist was asked about the possibility of bringing his iconic creation together with Spider-Man and Venom (two characters he's become synonymous with after pitting them against each other in many a classic comic book story).

"To me, I'm way more concerned about how it has any lasting effect, but with where we stand today and not knowing what's going to happen on the other side of normality and what that even looks like in terms of the comic book industry, then I've been sort of asking myself, are we going to need some event book or things on the other side?" McFarlane started.

"Something as crazy as a Spawn-Spidey [Venom] be, I don't know, maybe. I never really had a compelling reason to it, but you know, if part of it is that it helps a little bit in the stability of our industry, then maybe I should go back to doing manual labor and do my part. We should all be good soldiers somewhere along the line. So, yeah. We'll see where it all goes."

It definitely feels like Marvel and DC need to do something special when comic books go back on sale, as releasing titles like Amazing Spider-Man and Batman as usual won't be enough to necessarily tempt people back into comic book stories or part with what little money they have.

After all, a lot of people are currently out of work, so comic books are definitely far from essential right now. A Spawn/Spider-Man/Venom crossover definitely wouldn't go amiss, though...