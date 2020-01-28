Insight Comics Announces Free Comic Book Day Preview For Original Comic Sequel To MEAN GIRLS
It has been more than a decade and a half since Tina Fey (30 Rock) impressed audiences with her comedy film Mean Girls which also starred Lindsay Lohan (Freaky Friday) and Rachel McAdams (Doctor Strange).
Now, Insight Comics has announced an original Mean Girls comic book sequel titled Mean Girls: Senior Year. The book begins at the start of a new year following the events of the film, and will feature both old and new characters. Of course, Cady, Regina, Gretchen and Karen will still be the main focus of the story.
Insight has also announced that this Free Comic Book Day will see the release of an early, 20-page preview from writer Arianna Irwin (The Comet) and Illustrator Alba Cardona (Paradiso). The Mean Girls: Senior Year Free Comic Book Day Preview will be released on May 2 along with the rest of the titles featured on that day.
The good people over at Insight were nice enough to share images of the cover and the first couple of pages from the Mean Girls: Senior Year Free Comic Book Day Preview issue, and you can check them out for yourself below! Make sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Mean Girls: Senior Year picks up at the beginning of the school year following beloved Tina Fey’s 2004 film. After struggling to survive the wild events at Northshore High School the year before, Cady Heron learned her lesson and is swearing off drama. It’s all about good grades, SAT prep, and college applications from here on out—but new transfer student Megan Moretti isn't about to let Cady stay focused.
Megan is determined to rise to the top of the popularity food chain and become the newest Plastic. Cady, Regina, Gretchen, and Karen will have to band together and stop this queen bee wannabe from turning the school inside out all over again.
The Mean Girls: Senior Year Free Comic Book Day Preview will be available at participating comic retailers this Free Comic Book Day on May 2nd, 2020.
