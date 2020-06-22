AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #850 Gets A Series Of Variant Covers Including A Spectacular Effort From Bruce Timm

It's swinging our way a little later than expected, but this September, Amazing Spider-Man marks its 850th issue with a story that will finally bring the Green Goblin back to the Marvel Universe. That's exciting on a number of levels, of course, and Marvel Comics has today revealed a spectacular series of variant covers which are bound to be a must-buy for Spidey fans.
As you can see below, the covers come courtesy of artists Mahmud Asrar, Nick Bradshaw, Olivier Coipel, Ryan Ottley, InHyuk Lee, and Humberto Ramos, but with all due respect to their amazing work, the most spectacular variant arguably comes from the legendary Bruce Timm.
As you can see, the cover depicts Mary Jane Watson pulling off some moves in a sultry silver dress, and it's very cool to see Timm offer his take on characters outside of the DC Universe (after all, he's most closely associated with Batman: The Animated Series).
As well as these covers, you'll also find the solicitation text sharing more details about what's to come in this landmark issue.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #850 (#49)
Written by NICK SPENCER with TRADD MOORE, KURT BUSIEK & SALADIN AHMED
Art by RYAN OTTLEY, HUMBERTO RAMOS & MARK BAGLEY with TRADD MOORE, CHRIS BACHALO & AARON KUDER
Cover by RYAN OTTLEY
- As if things weren’t bad enough for Spider-Man with Sin-Eater’s reign of terror reaching riot level… THE GREEN GOBLIN IS BACK!
- Spidey has been through a lot, but even the worst things that have ever happened to Spider-Man have just been a prelude for what happens here, with an epic main story by a veritable Hall of Fame of Spider-Creators.
- As if that wasn’t enough, this issue also boasts a collection of prestige short stories by Tradd Moore, Kurt Busiek, Chris Bachalo & Saladin Ahmed!