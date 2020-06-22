AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #850 Gets A Series Of Variant Covers Including A Spectacular Effort From Bruce Timm

This September, Marvel Comics celebrates Amazing Spider-Man 's landmark 850th issue, and a series of variant covers have now been revealed by artists like Nick Bradshaw, Olivier Coipel, and Ryan Ottley...

It's swinging our way a little later than expected, but this September, Amazing Spider-Man marks its 850th issue with a story that will finally bring the Green Goblin back to the Marvel Universe. That's exciting on a number of levels, of course, and Marvel Comics has today revealed a spectacular series of variant covers which are bound to be a must-buy for Spidey fans.

As you can see below, the covers come courtesy of artists Mahmud Asrar, Nick Bradshaw, Olivier Coipel, Ryan Ottley, InHyuk Lee, and Humberto Ramos, but with all due respect to their amazing work, the most spectacular variant arguably comes from the legendary Bruce Timm.

As you can see, the cover depicts Mary Jane Watson pulling off some moves in a sultry silver dress, and it's very cool to see Timm offer his take on characters outside of the DC Universe (after all, he's most closely associated with Batman: The Animated Series).

As well as these covers, you'll also find the solicitation text sharing more details about what's to come in this landmark issue.





AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #850 (#49)

Written by NICK SPENCER with TRADD MOORE, KURT BUSIEK & SALADIN AHMED

Art by RYAN OTTLEY, HUMBERTO RAMOS & MARK BAGLEY with TRADD MOORE, CHRIS BACHALO & AARON KUDER

Cover by RYAN OTTLEY