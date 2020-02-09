AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #850 Gets An Action-Packed Trailer As Green Goblin Returns To Cause Havoc

This month, Amazing Spider-Man reaches another milestone as the hit series reaches issue #850. In that, the web-slinger will be faced with the return of his greatest villain, the Green Goblin...

Spider-Man reaches another milestone this month with Amazing Spider-Man #850, from writer Nick Spencer and an all-star lineup of artists including Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos, and Mark Bagley.

The monumental issue will feature the return of Spider-Man’s greatest villain, the Green Goblin. One never knows what to expect when this maniacal mastermind shows up in Peter Parker’s life, and in their latest showdown, amidst the Sin-Eater’s reign of terror, there are bound to be some surprises.

"In the spirit of Amazing Spider-Man milestone issues past, we are giving you an issue you will not forget," promises Editor Nick Lowe. "Amazing Spider-Man #50 gave you ‘Spider-Man No More’, #300 gave you Venom, #700 gave you Superior Spider-Man and #800 gave you the Red Goblin."

"Nick Spencer and our legendary Amazing Spider-Man artists Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos & Mark Bagley bring back the Green Goblin for a brutal story that tops them all! And as if THAT giant-sized story wasn’t enough, we have a trio of stories by Spidey legends of past, present and future to drive home that Spider-Man is the greatest character in all of fiction!"

Those back-up tales are by all-star talents like Kurt Busiek, Chris Bachalo, Tradd Moore, Saladin Ahmed, and Aaron Kuder, so this should be well worth picking up come September 30th.

Check out the trailer below:





