AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: Marvel Comics Confirms The Green Goblin Is Finally Making His Return

It's been a while since we've seen the Green Goblin in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man , but the villain is finally making his return to the Marvel Universe, and you can find more details on that here...

Spider-Man has a lot of spectacular foes, but the Green Goblin might just be his greatest. Now, following some big teases from Amazing Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe on Twitter, it's been confirmed that Norman Osborn and his villainous alter-ego will return in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man #850.

After being left thinking he was Cletus Kasady when he bonded with the Carnage symbiote, Norman regained his mind during Absolute Carnage and has since managed to pass off what happened in and before Amazing Spider-Man #800 as the fault of that alien. Recently, he's been serving New York City Mayor Wilson Fisk as a consultant on rebuilding the Ravencroft Institute.

However, something is clearly going to lead to the Goblin's return, and it's hard not to wonder if the mysterious Kindred won't be involved in this seeing as they appear to have a history.

"Spider-Man has been pushed harder than he has in a very long time and in ways he has never been before," reads the solicitation text for Amazing Spider-Man #850. "How far can he be pushed before he breaks? Who he has to face this issue is going to answer that very clearly as we are one issue from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN LGY #850!"

Are you excited to see the Green Goblin make his long overdue return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section, and check out InHyuk Lee's variant cover for issue #850 below.

