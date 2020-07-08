BLACK WIDOW #1: Natasha Romanoff Is "Black Widow No More" In Exciting New Trailer For Comic Book Series

Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande's Black Widow #1 has a thrilling new trailer, but is the Marvel Universe really going to be without a Black Widow as Natasha Romanoff seemingly gives up the mantle?

Press Release

New York, NY— August 7, 2020 — What happens when Black Widow’s deadliest enemies discover a way to take her out? Find out this September when Eisner-nominated writer Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel) and rising star artist Elena Casagrande (Catwoman) take the Marvel Universe’s greatest spy on a heartbreaking thrill ride into uncharted territory.

Natasha Romanoff's world is upended when the superspy Avenger finds herself trapped in a mystery that even she can’t solve. Your first clues about the mission that could mark the end of Black Widow await in this top-secret trailer!

"It’s a bold new vision for Black Widow and one I am really hoping people can get excited about," Thompson told Marvel.com earlier this year. "Our first arc has some of the stuff you would expect in a Black Widow book, but I think twisted in a new way that’s interesting – and where she ends up at the end of this highly personal and life changing story is ALSO interesting!"

Discover all the secrets of Natasha Romanoff’s latest adventure when BLACK WIDOW #1, written by Kelly Thompson with art by Elena Casagrande and colors by Jordie Bellaire, goes on sale this September. Pre-order your copy today online or at your local comic shop! For more information, visit Marvel.com.

