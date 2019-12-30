COMICS: The FANTASTIC FOUR And AVENGERS Team-Up In EMPYRE To Face A United Kree/Skrull Invasion

Marvel's oversized one-shot special Incoming #1 leads to Earth's Mightiest Heroes and Marvel's First Family joining forces in April 2020 to combat the combined might of the Kree and Skrull empires.

Marvel released a 91-page oversized one-shot titled Incoming #1 ($9.99 USD) on December 26 which was heralded as providing clues for where the publisher is headed in 2020. Well, the first big event spinning out of Incoming will be Empyre, which will see The Avengers and Fantastic Four teaming up to battle the Kree and Skrulls.



As evidenced by the trailer below, it seems the House of Ideas will be going science-fiction heavy for the foreseeable future.



As Incoming revealed, the Kree and Skrull are united once more after eons of conflict by the nefarious Dorrek VIII. If that name sounds foreign, perhaps his alias will be more familiar: Hulkling, the former Young Avenger and son of Kree superhero Mar-Vell and Skrull princess Anelle.



Empyre #1 will be written by Al Ewing and Dan Slott, with art from Valerio Schiti.





