COMICS: There's A New Ronin Terrorizing NYC In HAWKEYE: FREEFALL But Everyone Suspects Clint Barton

When a mysterious and ruthless new Ronin starts tearing a destructive path through the city, suspicion immediately falls on Hawkeye, but Clint has more to worry about than who’s wearing his old costume.

When a new Ronin begins terrorizing the street-level criminals in New York City, all of Clint Barton's friends naturally suspect him. The trailer below shows that the newcomic book will be looking to capitalize on Hawkeye'sstoryline while also respecting the comic book history of the Ronin persona in the new title from Rosenberg and Schmidt.Other heroes to use the Ronin mantle in the comics include Echo, Red Guardian, Blade, and the Spector, but Hawkeye's time under the mask had the greatest impact.Trying to figure out if Clint is the new Ronin are Bucky, Falcon, Daredevil, Spider-Man and Black Widow. Complicating matters further is the fact that Hawkeye and Ronin both appear to be targeting The Hood.hit comic book shops today. Issue #2 drops January 29, while Issue #3 will be released on February 12, followed by Issue#4 on March 11. The series is said to conclude with Clint formally taking back the Hawkeye codename from Kate Bishop, who's been using it since 2016.