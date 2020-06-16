EMPYRE #1: Marvel Comics "Backs The Comeback" With Comeback Logo Appearing On The Cover

Diamond Comic Distributors may have lost DC Comics as a partner, but the printers have announced a "Backs The Comeback" initiative today which will adorn the cover of this July's Empyre #1 from Marvel!

Press Release

(BALTIMORE, MD) — (June 16, 2020) — On May 13, 2020, Diamond Comic Distributors and Alliance Game Distributors partnered to launch the "Back The Comeback2 campaign, a multi-part initiative designed to support local comic book and game stores as they began to safely reopen, restart, and rebuild following the easement of nationwide stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, as comic book and game stores across the country have resumed selling new weekly product, many publishers have rallied behind the campaign to support retailers by including the "Back The Comeback" logo on the cover of their newest titles. Marvel Comics is the latest publisher to support the initiative by including the logo on the cover of their July 15 on-sale title.

Empyre #1 from Marvel Comics will be hitting shelves on July 15, complete with the "Back The Comeback" featured on the front cover. In Empyre #1 (DEC198912; SRP $5.99), the Kree and the Skrulls have united under a new emperor - and their war fleet is on a collision course for our world. Meanwhile, the Avengers are on the moon ready to strike with the full power of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but the Fantastic Four are seeking a diplomatic solution, and the two teams must come to an agreement in time to save the day.

Back the Comeback in-store promotions for game stores are in the works and will be announced shortly.

Fans can head to their local comic shop to purchase a copy of these "Back The Comeback" support titles from Marvel Comics. To find a comic shop near you, visit www.comicshoplocator.com. To stay up to date on "Back the Comeback" announcements visit the campaign’s social pages on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or visit backthecomeback.com.





