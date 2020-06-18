EMPYRE #1: Witness The Start Of Marvel's Latest Cataclysmic Conflict In New Trailer

Despite coronavirus (COVID-19) delays, Empyre #1 is finally set to arrive in comic book stores next month, and Marvel Comics has today released a trailer teasing what's to come in the cataclysmic event!

Press Release

New York, NY — June 18, 2020 — EMPYRE, the legendary epic that will shatter the Marvel Universe, will at last land in comic shops this July. Don’t miss your latest look at the cataclysmic conflict in this brand new trailer for this epic event, featuring some never-before-seen artwork!

After millennia of war, Emperor Hulkling has united the Kree and Skrull empires into one powerful Alliance – and only the Avengers and Fantastic Four stand in their path as their armada bears down upon the Earth.

"The Kree/Skrull war is one of the deepest cuts in the Marvel cosmos. And whether you’re new to the Marvel Universe or have been a fan since the very beginning, EMPYRE will touch on a part of this conflict you care about," teases co-writer Dan Slott.

"The two star-spanning empires have kept each other in check for generations, keeping each other from getting too strong, so both of them aligning together after all this time is probably bad news," co-writer Al Ewing continues. "Some of the twists and turns we’ve got waiting for readers will be genuinely shocking."

What does it take to build an Empyre? Be sure to read EMPYRE #1, on sale July 15th in comic shops and on the Marvel Comics App, to find out!

