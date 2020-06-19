EMPYRE FALLOUT: FANTASTIC FOUR #1 Brings Turning Points And New Dangers To The Marvel Universe

Press Release
New York, NY — June 19, 2020 — EMPYRE, the legendary epic that will shatter the Marvel Universe, will hit stands starting July 15th – and its seismic events will bring new dangers to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Marvel’s First Family! This September, learn the extent of this saga’s repercussions in two titanic one-shots, EMPYRE: AFTERMATH AVENGERS #1 and EMPYRE: FALLOUT FANTASTIC FOUR #1
Dan Slott pens EMPYRE: FALLOUT FANTASTIC FOUR #1, which promises two major turning points for the entire Marvel Universe as the fate of all future Kree/Skrull Wars is placed in the hands of Reed Richards and his family, the Fantastic Four!
Who will be left standing the fallout of Empyre? Find out this September in EMPYRE: FALLOUT FANTASTIC FOUR #1 and EMPYRE: AFTERMATH AVENGERS #1!
EMPYRE: FALLOUT FANTASTIC FOUR #1
Written by DAN SLOTT
Art by SEAN IZAAKSE
Cover by R.B. SILVA
The Kree and the Skrulls have united under a new emperor - and their war fleet is on a collision course for our world. On the moon, the Avengers are ready to strike with the full power of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Approaching from outer space, the Fantastic Four are seeking a diplomatic solution. If the two teams can't work together to save the day, things can only get worse...
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]