EMPYRE FALLOUT: FANTASTIC FOUR #1 Brings Turning Points And New Dangers To The Marvel Universe

New York, NY — June 19, 2020 — EMPYRE, the legendary epic that will shatter the Marvel Universe, will hit stands starting July 15th – and its seismic events will bring new dangers to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Marvel’s First Family! This September, learn the extent of this saga’s repercussions in two titanic one-shots, EMPYRE: AFTERMATH AVENGERS #1 and EMPYRE: FALLOUT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Dan Slott pens EMPYRE: FALLOUT FANTASTIC FOUR #1, which promises two major turning points for the entire Marvel Universe as the fate of all future Kree/Skrull Wars is placed in the hands of Reed Richards and his family, the Fantastic Four!

Who will be left standing the fallout of Empyre? Find out this September in EMPYRE: FALLOUT FANTASTIC FOUR #1 and EMPYRE: AFTERMATH AVENGERS #1!





EMPYRE: FALLOUT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art by SEAN IZAAKSE

Cover by R.B. SILVA

