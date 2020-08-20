ETERNALS: Kieron Gillen Returns To Marvel Comics This November For A New Series With Esad Ribic

The Eternals movie was supposed to be released this November, and while it's now been delayed, Marvel Comics is still released a new comic book series from Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic. Check it out...

Marvel Comics has confirmed that Kieron Gillen (Uncanny X-Men) is making his long awaited return to the company for a new Eternals series kicking off this November. The writer will be joined by artist Esad Ribić (Secret Wars) for a brand new vision of Jack Kirby's classic creations.

This title was clearly meant to launch in time for the Marvel Studios movie, but with that pushed back to February as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel Comics has clearly decided against holding off on sharing this series until then. If nothing else, at least fans unfamiliar with the characters can now get acquainted with them before they make their big screen debut in 2021.

"I said if I was ever to do a book again at Marvel, it would have to be something I've never done before. This is exactly that," Gillen said in a press release. "This is me teaming up with literally my favourite artist of the epic, taking one of those lightning-storm Kirby visions and re-making it to be as new as the day it was forged."

"While Esad makes whole worlds on the page, I'm applying all the skills I've developed when I was away. It's a lot. It's everything. There's enough scale packed in here that I believe that when you look at the comic, you'll see the pages slightly bulge. Essentially "Eternal" has to mean "never going out of style" which means we're aiming for "Instant classic." Also - fight scenes, horror, human drama, emotions, explosions. Comics!"

This sounds pretty awesome, and given Gillen's work on titles like Journey Into Mystery and Young Avengers, we're likely in store for something special with these characters this November.

Check out some artwork and a trailer below:





