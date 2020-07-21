FANTASTIC FOUR: Marvel Comics Reveals The Team's New Costumes As They Return To Classic Blue

Marvel's Fantastic Four is receiving an overhaul for the upcoming issue #25, and that will include a return to the team's classic blue, black, and white costumes thanks to a gorgeous Mark Brooks cover!

Marvel Comics is giving the Fantastic Four an overhaul for the team's upcoming issue #25, which is being billed as a "new era" for Marvel's First Family. Former Amazing Spider-Man writer Dan Slott is remaining on board as the title's writer, but he's going to be joined by Powers of X artist RB Silva.

Since returning to the Marvel Universe, the heroes have worn black uniforms with blue accents, but these new costumes - which are showcased on a cover by Mark Brooks - are far more traditional.

The solicitation text for Fantastic Four #25 promises that, "This issue has it all: New artist! New villains! New uniforms! And a new, major, permanent status quo change for Marvel's First Family! All this and an appearance by DOCTOR DOOM! One of the most important characters in the entire cosmos...returns from the dead! And a major turning point in the history of the FANTASTIC FOUR! Great entry point for readers!"

Looking at the cover, it appears as if Empyre: Fantastic Four #0's young Kree Jo-Venn and young Skrull N'Kalla will be joining the team on their adventures once that crossover reaches its conclusion.

Slott's Fantastic Four run has drawn mixed reviews, but he's done an effective job of reimagining the team after they were shelved by Marvel Comics. Plus, for many comic book readers out there, it will just be a treat to see Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben back in their classic comic book costumes.

