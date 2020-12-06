IRON MAN Goes Back To Basics In New Comic Series From Christopher Cantwell, CAFU, And Alex Ross

It seems like every time Dan Slott leaves a comic book, it needs to be rebooted, and that's the plan for Iron Man this fall as Tony Stark once again dons his armor and returns to the Marvel Universe!

Press Release

New York, NY— June 12, 2020 — This September, Tony Stark will be going back to basics and putting the MAN back in Iron Man! Acclaimed writer and producer Christopher Cantwell (Doctor Doom, TV’s Halt and Catch Fire) and international superstar artist CAFU (Jane Foster: Valkyrie) will be bringing Marvel readers a new age of iron, including an all-new suit of armor designed by legendary Marvel painter Alex Ross. Don’t miss your first look at the series in the Iron Man #1 Trailer!

"I’m over the moon about getting a shot at writing the Golden Avenger. Since Bob Layton’s art in the 1980s captured my imagination as a kid, I’ve been fascinated by Iron Man, and in this new story run I’m aiming to explore the question: who should Iron Man be today? An angel? A god? Or just a humble man?" said Cantwell.

"Tony’s going to try and strip the idea of Iron Man all the way down to its metal core, something that will constantly be at odds with his giant ego. We’ll see if he can truly keep his arrogant self-image in check, even as others with god complexes set their sights on the entire universe."

Tony is putting away his high-tech toys and high-profile image so he can get his hands dirty again. But can he really lay that Stark-sized ego down? Life isn’t always that simple, something that old friends and frustrating foes are quick to point out. If you strip a billionaire down to his bolts, does he run solid…or just overheat?

For answers to these questions, along with a thrilling new era of rock-solid super-heroic action and adventure, do not miss Iron Man #1 when it soars into comic shops this September!









Iron Man #1

Written by Christopher Cantwell

Art by CAFU

Wraparound cover art by Alex Ross