IRON MAN Writer Christopher Cantwell Shares His Blueprint For Tony Stark's Heroic New Comic Book Era

Iron Man gets a new writer and new #1 next month, and writer Christopher Cantwell has shared his plans for the Armored Avenger in a revealed new video interview, promising a Heroic new era for the hero!

Dan Slott has been in charge of Iron Man for the last year or two, taking full advantage of the "Iron Man 2020" premise much to the delight of many longtime readers. Next month, however, the reigns are being passed to Eisner-nominated writer Christopher Cantwell (Doctor Doom) as he ushers in a new age for the armored Avenger in Iron Man #1.

Joined by top artists CAFU and Frank D'Armata, Cantwell promises to take Tony Stark back to basics, putting aside his high-tech toys and high-profile image so he can get his hands dirty as a Super Hero again. Suited up in brand-new armor designed by the legendary Alex Ross, Tony will struggle to keep his Stark-sized ego in check when a deadly threat emerges from his past.

Now, a video interview has been released with Cantwell which seems him lay out his blueprint for Iron Man over the coming months, and it sounds like he has big plans for Tony Stark.

"He’s a man who thinks he’s a god and a god who wants to be a man. That to me boils down the conflict of the character. Tony’s ego has always been a major problem for him in his life," Cantwell tells Marvel.com Host Angélique Roché. "The book really starts with Tony taking a look at himself: ‘Who am I really? Who is Iron Man? I want to be a hero again, what does that mean?’"

Iron Man #1 goes on sale on September 16 in all good comic book stores on through the usual apps.

