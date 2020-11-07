KING IN BLACK: The Next Shocking Chapter In Donny Cates And Ryan Stegman's VENOM Saga Revealed

Marvel Comics announces the next big Venom event with King in Black , a story which will affect the entire Marvel Universe as the God of the Symbiotes, Knull, finally arrives on Earth looking for vengeance!

Press Release

New York, NY— July 10, 2020 — This December, the entire Marvel Universe braces itself for King In Black, the latest installment in writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman’s revolutionary take on the Venom mythos. Knull is coming, and when he arrives, everyone from the Avengers to the X-Men will learn just how unprepared they are to face off against the God of the Symbiotes. Everything in Cates and Stegman’s landmark run on Venom has led up to this monumental story, and readers will finally witness Eddie Brock’s climatic standoff with one of Marvel’s most terrifying villains.

With each mind-bending twist and turn, the stakes will be raised like never before as King In Black flips everything you thought you knew about Venom and the world of the symbiotes upside down and inside out. Learn more in a special video announcement from the mastermind creative team, and stay tuned for more news about what to expect when King In Black lands later this year!

"As far as event books go, this is the coolest, darkest, most heavy metal, Cthulhu dark horror thing I’ve ever been able to do," promises Cates. "I still can’t believe that Marvel is letting us go as dark and scary as we’re going."

"One of the things I’m most proud of in this series… is the creation of the character Knull," Stegman says. "We have some new designs that we’ll be unveiling throughout the series that are really cool and really creepy."

Ready or not, don’t miss King In Black #1 when it hits stands this December!

