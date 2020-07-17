MAESTRO #1 Trailer From Marvel Comics Teases The Origin Story Of The FUTURE IMPERFECT Hulk

The upcoming Maestro series from Marvel Comics promises to finally reveal how the Hulk became that villain in an alternate timeline, and a cool new trailer has been released today dropping some big teases!

Arguably one of The Hulk's greatest villains is himself...well, a future version, that is! Known as Maestro, the bearded baddie was introduced in 1992 miniseries Hulk: Future Imperfect by Peter David and George Pérez, and he instantly resonated with fans of the Jade Giant.

Now, David is returning to the character for a five-issue miniseries with artists Dale Keown and Germán Peralta, and a first look teaser trailer has now been released by Marvel Comics.

Since that 1992 story, the mystery about how this villainous version of Bruce Banner came to be remained untold but next month, this series promises to answer questions that have haunted fans for decades about the fall of earth and the rise of Maestro. Needless to say, there are a lot of unanswered questions, and this promises to be a fun ride for fans of the character.

This trailer drops plenty of hints about what to expect from Maestro #1, and it's going to be blast discovering how Maestro came to be...and whether he could potentially return to the Marvel Universe! A lot of people are convinced that the version from the MCU will eventually make his presence felt on the big screen, especially following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Maestro #1 is set to be released on August 19th, and you can check out the trailer below:





