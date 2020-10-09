MARAUDERS #12 Drops Big Hints About A Budding Romance Between Kate Pryde And Rachel Summers

Yesterday's issue of Marauders dropped some major hints about Kate Pryde's sexuality as Marvel Comics appears to start laying the groundwork for a romantic relationship between Kitty and Rachel Summers!

This Wednesday's Marauders #12 appears to suggest that Kate Pryde (formerly known as Kitty Pryde and Shadowcat) is, in fact, bisexual. While she's been romantically involved with male characters like Pete Wisdom, Colossus, and Star-Lord in the past, Chris Claremont once tried to pair Kate up with Rachel Summers, but didn't get very far with Marvel Comics at the time.

Now, that idea is seemingly being revisited. Shortly after being resurrected by the X-Men's resurrection protocols on Krakoa, a party is held to celebrate Kate's return from the dead. While there, she catches Rachel's eye and appears to soften at the sight of her old friend before being interrupted.

The hero is later teleported away by Magik to get a new tattoo, but after those are completed, Kate kisses the artist in a surprisingly meaningful way. This may sound like a stretch on the surface, but Shadowcat's comic book history indicates that the hero is finally going to explore her sexuality.

Remember, when Kate joined Excalibur, she shared a room with Rachel, they openly flirted, and even kissed in Scott Lobdell and Ken Lashley's Excalibur #75 in 1994.

Hopefully, Marvel Comics doesn't bail out of exploring Kate's romantic interest in Rachel from here.

