Marvel Comics Reveals Classic Heroes In Spine-Tingling Horror Themed Covers Ahead Of Halloween

This year's Halloween is likely to be a socially distanced affair, but Marvel is still celebrating with some spine-tingling variant covers which put a horror-themed twist on some fan-favourite faces!

Comic books are finally being sold in stores again, and this Halloween, we'll be treated to some terrific (terrifying?) new horror variants courtesy of some of Marvel's most talented artists.

From Werewolf by Night to Tomb of Dracula, Marvel has a proud history of horror-themed comics, and this October, these classic terrifying tales will be honored in a series of Horror Variant covers! Spider-Man, the Avengers, Captain Marvel, the X-Men, and Captain America are among those who will live out nightmarish visions just in time for Halloween.

Thanks to Marvel, you now can see these chilling creations by artists Aaron Kuder, Javier Rodríguez, and Mirka Andolfo in their complete trade dress, paying homage to classic horror serials of the past!

These are all very clever, and since it's rare to see Marvel spotlight its horror characters, they should be a treat for fans of that era of storytelling. After all, it's easier said than done to find stories featuring the likes of Blade, Ghost Rider, and Werewolf by Night in monthly titles these days. With Marvel Studios embracing those characters in future, however, that seems likely to change as the publishing arm of Marvel often reflects what's happening on screen.

