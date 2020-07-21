Marvel Comics Shares Another Wave Of Alex Ross's Jaw-Dropping "Timeless" Variant Covers

Marvel Comics has shared a second wave of "Timeless" variant covers by legendary artist Alex Ross featuring characters like Spider-Man, Daredevil, Jean Grey, Shang-Chi, Thor, Wolverine, and Cyclops!

Press Release

New York, NY— July 20, 2020 — Last month, the first of Marvel’s Timeless variant covers were unveiled. Now is your chance to see the additional covers in this incredible collection coming your way this October! These gorgeous covers feature Marvel’s greatest heroes brought to life by the iconic art of legendary artist Alex Ross.

Behold Marvel heroes like Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Jean Grey in painted portraits, depicted in their most classic and beloved costumes. Don’t miss your chance to begin collecting all 28 of these stunning variant covers at your local comic shop starting in September!

"Nobody else embodies the term Timeless quite as well as Alex does," Executive Editor Tom Brevoort told ComicBook.com last month. "His work makes people relate to these fantastical characters in an entirely new way--they become plausible and real without giving up their larger-than-life qualities in the process. He's also just about the hardest-working guy in the business--his output, given its quality, is truly staggering."

See below for a complete list of the Timeless Variant Covers available in October. To see all fourteen Timeless covers, visit Marvel.com.

Stay tuned to Marvel next week for a rare glimpse inside Alex Ross’s incredible creative process and see how his timeless imagery was made into a magnificent mural in Marvel’s NYC offices!

Click on the thumbnails below to check out Alex Ross's covers.