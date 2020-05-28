MARVEL CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS EXCLUSIVE Interview: Kabam Talks Today's Red Guardian Character Addition

Today marks the addition of the Red Guardian character to the champion line-up in MARVEL Contest of Champions. In support of the launch we chatted with Balance Designer John Phillipson about his inclusion.

New characters are added to Kabam's mobile brawler MARVEL Contest of Champions on a regular basis. The studio utilizes motion comics in order to promote the new additions in place of trailers, which gives the game more of the authentic comic feel that fans love.

This month's additions to the Battlerealm are both characters from the upcoming Marvel Studios film Black Widow starring Scarlett Johannson (Avengers: Endgame) and David Harbour (Stranger Things). We previously reported on the inclusion of Black Widow: Deadly Origin, and as of today, players will also be able to add the mighty Red Guardian to their champion line-up.

In support of the new character's release, we spoke with Kabam Games' Balance Designer John Phillipson to find out a little bit more about him, and in the process we also learned some interesting things about Korg!

Joe: Red Guardian releases this month. Can you share any information about the hero in your own words?

John Phillipson: I’m super excited for Red Guardian to premiere in The Contest. I’ve spent a ton of time playing with him and I’m excited to see our players take him out for a spin. Not much is more satisfying in our game than landing a massive heavy attack with Red Guardian.

Joe: What would you say sets Red Guardian apart from other characters in Marvel Contest of Champions?

John Phillipson: Red Guardian has got a brand new ability that no other Champion in the game can do, which is never gain buffs. At first that may sound like a bad thing, but its actually an amazing piece of utility that lets him tear through some of the hardest fights in The Contest.

Joe: Can you share any trivia or behind the scenes information about the making of Marvel Contest of Champions?

John Phillipson: When we were making Korg he never had the mechanic of gaining Crowd Excitement whenever you dodged an attack. This was only added because I found a method where you can sit in the corner and intercept him forever with ease so the designer behind him decided to add that as a new mechanic. Sorry to all of you who had a worse time against Korg because of me haha.

In the wake of the Cabal’s collapse, Black Widow has been tasked with locating and recovering a lost mind control weapon. To accomplish her mission, Agent Romanoff will need the help of an old friend. Red Guardian is a fellow former soviet and an honorable and trustworthy ally. However, they soon discover that they are not the only ones chasing the lost Cabal technology. A secretive mastermind has employed the skills of Taskmaster, the photo-reflexive mercenary, to stop Black Widow from finding this weapon at all costs! It’s a race across The Battlerealm, with new foes to fight and where old allegiances will be tested in this month’s Event Quest: Black Widow: Red By Dawn!



MARVEL Contest of Champions is available on Android and iOS.