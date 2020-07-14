Marvel Entertainment And ReedPOP Launch New MARVEL MADE Platform For Marvel's Biggest Fans

Press Release

New York, NY – July 14, 2020 – Today, Marvel Entertainment unveiled the launch of MARVEL MADE, a new online platform powered by ReedPOP that will offer an exclusive line of prestige Marvel products made to superserve Marvel’s biggest fans. MARVEL MADE is live now, launching with a limited-edition enamel pin set and collector’s notebook bundle featuring art by Eisner Award-winning artist and comic book veteran Skottie Young!

"Going back to its roots with Stan Lee, Marvel has always had a direct connection with its fans," said Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment. "Marvel Made continues that tradition by providing all True Believers with exciting and truly unique high-end collectibles that could only be created by the House of Ideas."

Driven by demand from Marvel’s fan community, each new MARVEL MADE product will be released on a limited-time basis throughout the year. These products, all inspired by Marvel’s most iconic Super Heroes, will be made in collaboration with Marvel’s top industry partners and will be available for purchase through a mix of limited runs, flash sales, and minimum pre-orders.

"Over the years, Marvel fans have gotten more and more excited to collect the high-end exclusive merchandise we offer at conventions, festivals, and other special events, and we’ve received more requests than ever from our diehard fans for more ways to celebrate the Marvel Universe," said Mike Pasciullo, VP, Marvel Marketing & Communications. "Marvel Made is the next step in the evolution of our convention merchandise, which will expand that sense of community and deepen our relationship with fans – all while offering the same level of quality and exclusivity our fans know and love. We can’t wait to unveil the rest of these items in the coming months."

Special MARVEL MADE products will also be created in collaboration with some of Marvel’s most accomplished talent across the company, connecting Marvel fans even closer with their favorite Marvel creators. For its inaugural product, MARVEL MADE is releasing a limited run of 2,500 MARVEL MADE SKOTTIE YOUNG PREMIER BUNDLES, available until August 7 or until supplies last!

The MARVEL MADE SKOTTIE YOUNG PREMIER BUNDLE ($199 + tax and shipping, limit 2 per customer, production limited to 2,500) includes:

A limited-edition brand-new base set of ten enamel pins, featuring Black Widow, Captain America, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and more

Five additional bundle-exclusive enamel pins, featuring debut designs for Carnage (from Marvel Comics’ Absolute Carnage), Jean Grey (from Marvel Comics’ House of X), Advanced Suit Spider-Man (from Marvel’s Spider-Man video game), and more

An oversized hardcover notebook (8 ½” x 11”) with facsimile art board sketch pages and a cover featuring an original illustration of the Advanced Suit Spider-Man, from Marvel’s Spider-Man video game

An exclusive Marvel Made Skottie Young variant cover of Excalibur #1, written by Tini Howard





MARVEL MADE Blind Boxes will also be available at launch for $30, which include two random limited-edition enamel pins from Skottie Young’s MARVEL MADE exclusive base set. Previously only available at select pop culture conventions, these Premier Bundles and Blind Boxes mark the first time these types of pins have been directly available to True Believers online. Fans can collect the entire brand-new base set by purchasing any number of MARVEL MADE Blind Boxes!

"Ever since we started the pin sets five years ago, it’s been so rewarding to see how excited fans get to see their Marvel Super Heroes come to life. I never expected these pins to take off like they did, and I’m floored each time they run out at a convention." said Young. "As a comic book writer and artist, I love sharing my passion for comics anywhere I can, and I hope fans will feel the same when they get the chance to show off these new pins from Marvel Made!"

Building upon the legacy of Marvel Comics, every MARVEL MADE purchase will include an exclusive variant comic book tied to some of Marvel’s most popular comic books today. These variant comics – which can’t be found anywhere else – will feature stunning cover art from the most talented artists in the industry. And as a special reward, the first 1,000 fans to order a MARVEL MADE SKOTTIE YOUNG PREMIER BUNDLE will also receive an additional limited-edition Excalibur #1 sketch variant comic book by Skottie Young!

Marvel Mastercard cardholders will also be eligible for an exclusive X-Men/Fantastic Four #1 MARVEL MADE variant by Skottie Young with the purchase of a MARVEL MADE SKOTTIE YOUNG PREMIER BUNDLE. Learn more about Marvel Mastercard at www.marvelmastercard.com.

