MARVEL UNLIMITED Expands This July With Some Big Debuts And Complete Series

Marvel Unlimited, Marvel's digital comics subscription service, is expanding again this July, and there are a lot of noteworthy new additions, including some big debuts and issues which complete series!

Press Release

New York, NY — July 1, 2020 — Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, offers members unlimited access to over 27,000 issues of Marvel's classic and newer titles, delivered digitally through your desktop web browser and the award-winning Marvel Unlimited mobile app.

This month, Luke Skywalker meets his father in STAR WARS (2020) #1, the debut issue from the next installment of Marvel’s Star Wars saga! Set immediately after the events of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, Luke, Princess Leia, Lando Calrissian, the Wookiee Chewbacca, and the droids C-3PO and R2-D2 must fight their way back to the Rebel Alliance—for the fate of the entire galaxy is at stake!

Plus, the future is NOW with the arrival of IRON MAN 2020 (2020) #1! Artificial Intelligences present a clear and present danger and must be brought to heel! The Robot Rebellion has begun, and Iron Man: Arno Stark will stop at nothing to protect humanity.

Later in the month, be prepared for a brand-new volume from fan-favorite cosmic misfits with GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2020) #1. And this team has no idea what’s right around the corner. The Great Empires are in turmoil. The rule of law is dead. And amidst the chaos, the Gods of Olympus have returned—harbingers of a new age, reborn to burn their mark on the stars themselves. Someone has to guard the galaxy—but who will accept the mission?

With classic and newer issues added every week, here are some of the other binge-worthy Marvel titles hitting MU in July.

WEEK OF JULY 6

BLACK PANTHER AND THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA #5

DAREDEVIL #16

DOCTOR DOOM #4

HAWKEYE: FREEFALL #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

MARAUDERS #5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #14

SPIDER-MAN & VENOM: DOUBLE TROUBLE #3

STAR WARS #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

SWORD MASTER #7

TAROT #1

THE WEB OF BLACK WIDOW #5 SERIES COMPLETE!

X-MEN #4

WEEK OF JULY 13

AERO #7

AMAZING MARY JANE #4

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #37

BLACK CAT #8

DEADPOOL #2

EXCALIBUR #5

IMMORTAL HULK #29

MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #11

MARVEL'S AVENGERS: THOR #1

MARVELS X #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

MILES MORALES: THE END #1

MORBIUS #3

NEW MUTANTS #5

RUINS OF RAVENCROFT: CARNAGE #1

STAR #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

STRIKEFORCE #5

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: ALIEN REALITY #2

VENOM #22

X-FORCE #5

YONDU #4

WEEK OF JULY 20

AVENGERS #29

IRON MAN 2020 #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

JESSICA JONES: BLIND SPOT #1

MARVEL'S BLACK WIDOW PRELUDE #1

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN: THE BLACK CAT STRIKES #1

REVENGE OF THE COSMIC GHOST RIDER #2

RUINS OF RAVENCROFT: SABRETOOTH #1

RUNAWAYS #29

VALKYRIE: JANE FOSTER #7

VENOM: THE END #1

WEEK OF JULY 27

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #38

ATLANTIS ATTACKS #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

BLACK PANTHER #20

CAPTAIN MARVEL #14

FANTASTIC FOUR #18

RUINS OF RAVENCROFT: DRACULA #1

EXCALIBUR #6

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

MARAUDERS #6

WEB OF VENOM: THE GOOD SON #1

With July’s update, Marvel Unlimited will also be expanding its back catalog with the following issues: MARVEL MYSTERY COMICS (1939) #84-91, NAMORA (1948) #1-3, HUMAN TORCH COMICS (1940) #28-30, and more! These select issues collect the work of writer and artist Bill Everett’s Golden Age run on one of Marvel’s first ever Super Heroes—the Sub-Mariner. All of July’s back catalog comics will be hitting the library on Thursdays, so check back weekly to binge our throwback picks, and stay posted for more additions.

