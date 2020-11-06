MARVEL'S BLACK WIDOW: BAD BLOOD EXCLUSIVE Interview With Narrating Actress Sarah Natochenny

Marvel has released three Serial Box outings this year, including Marvel's Black Widow: Bad Blood. In support of the new audiobook, we spoke exclusively with the narrator, Sarah Natochenny. Check it out!

2020 has been a big year for Marvel when it comes to audiobooks. Teaming up with Serial Box, the comic company has already launched three new series this year.

First, Marvel's Thor: Metal Gods released, followed by Marvel's Black Widow: Bad Blood and last month's premiere of Marvel's Jessica Jones: Playing with Fire. Earlier today, we shared comments from our exclusive interview with deaf/blind writer Elsa Sjunneson, who helped contribute to the character of Daredevil in Marvel's Jessica Jones: Playing With Fire, which you can read here in case you missed it.

As a follow up to that exclusive, we also spoke with Sarah Natochenny, the narrator behind Marvel's Black Widow: Bad Blood. Best known for playing Ash Ketchum in Pokemon for the last fifteen years, she spoke with us about how her roles in animation differ to this role in which she narrates the story.

Check out what the voice actress had to say regarding Marvel's Black Widow: Bad Blood below!

Joe: I'd like to start by asking how you initially became involved with Marvel's Black Widow: Bad Blood?

Sarah Natochenny: I had worked with a director named Amanda Rose Smith on another Serial Box show called Dead Air two or three years ago, and we remained friends after that.

We went out to see 1917 with a group of friends, and afterward, we went to hang out at my place. We got a little drunk, and we had a great time, and I gave everybody assignments to draw characters that look like butts. And Amanda's was a fabulous one. And somewhere in the midst of that, she said, 'I think I have something for you, it's Marvel's Black Widow: Bad Blood."

And I had never done an audiobook before, and they intimidated me, so I was nervous. So I went in, and I read, and Amanda directed me and said I was doing great. And Serial Box and Marvel approved, and the next thing I knew, I was doing it.

Joe: I understand that you are the narrator of Marvel's Black Widow: Bad Blood. Is this your first narration voice role, and how would you say it differs from general voice acting?

Sarah Natochenny: Yes, most of what I do is animation, and I also do commercials. In animation, I'll go line by line, and we'll go back and pick up certain lines.

With an audiobook, I'm just reading it straight through. I'm not doing different takes unless I get stopped by the director or unless I stop myself if I made a mistake or if I wanted to do a different read on something. So you need more stamina and more focus to do what we're doing here than with commercials and animation.

Joe: What can you tell us about the story of Marvel's Black Widow: Bad Blood?

Sarah Natochenny: Natasha Romanoff had blood taken from her after trying to live a normal life. So she chases down Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier because the same thing is happening to him. And they team up to find out why because one drop of blood could destroy the world.

Joe: Marvel's Black Widow: Bad Blood features Bucky Barnes' Winter Soldier in addition to Natasha. Does the Red Guardian appear, considering his upcoming debut in the Marvel Studios film scheduled for later this year?

Sarah Natochenny: So, the stories are entirely separate. This audiobook runs independently. I haven't seen the Red Guardian yet in the episodes released so far.

Joe: Is there anything else you would like me to share with your fans regarding your social media accounts or upcoming projects?

Sarah Natochenny: Yeah, sure. Marvel's Black Widow: Bad Blood Episode 8 just dropped. There are 14 episodes, and they're being dropped weekly on Tuesdays at serialbox.com and the Serial Box app.

The Last Degree of Kevin Bacon is a podcast that I do for Funny or Die with Kevin Bacon, Kiera Sedgewick, and other people.

Pokemon Journeys, the new season is dropping on Netflix on Friday.

And make sure you foster animals! I know it's hard even to get fosters right now, but voicesforfosters.org has a lot of information if you need it.

What do you think of these comments from narrating voice actress Sarah Natochenny? Check out the synopsis for Marvel's Black Widow: Bad Blood below, and be sure to share your thoughts with us in the usual place!

Someone has stolen the Black Widow’s blood. Now she must find them before it’s too late.

As Natasha Romanoff follows the trail across the globe, she discovers she wasn’t the only target. Whoever is responsible stole Bucky Barnes’ blood, too. And one thing is certain: anyone who wants the blood of the Widow and the Winter Soldier needs to be taken down, and fast.

Despite a tangled web of shared history stretching back to their Red Room days, Barnes and Romanoff must join forces, confronting the demons of their past as they race to protect their future. A single drop of blood could be all it takes to save the world—or destroy it.



The first eight episodes of Marvel's Black Widow: Bad Blood are currently available to listen to on Serial Box, with the ninth releasing on June 16th.