MARVEL'S STORYBOARDS Hosted By Joe Quesada Moves From Disney+ To Marvel's YouTube Channel

Press Release

New York, NY – July 20, 2020 – As a surprise for Marvel fans everywhere, Marvel Entertainment will unveil the world premiere of Marvel’s Storyboards on Thursday, July 23! Fans will be able to tune in to the first season of Marvel’s Storyboards on Marvel’s YouTube channel and Marvel.com this summer – all for free!

Marvel’s Storyboards is a 12-episode non-fiction series following Joe Quesada, EVP, Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment, as he explores the origin stories and inspirations of storytellers of all mediums, backgrounds, and experiences at their favorite spots throughout New York City and beyond. The series will be aired in two six-episode seasons, showcasing a variety of visionary, critically acclaimed storytellers including Bobby Lopez (EGOT winning songwriter, Frozen, Avenue Q), Johnny Weir (former Olympic figure skater), Christian Borle (Something Rotten, Smash), Margaret Stohl (Life of Captain Marvel), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Sasheer Zamata (SNL), Ed Viesturs (high-altitude mountaineer), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Nelson Figueroa (former MLB pitcher for the New York Mets), Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love), Samhita Mukhopadhyay (Executive Editor, Teen Vogue), and Taboo (Black Eyed Peas)!

"Whether you choose to speak through your words or through your actions, we are all storytellers with something to share. Marvel’s Storyboards captures that spirit and drive behind some of the most incredible voices across film, television, music, theater, sports, journalism, and beyond." said Quesada. "With all of us now spending so much more time at home, we felt it was more important than ever to make these inspirational stories accessible to as many people as possible and share them with the world. We are thrilled to debut Marvel’s Storyboards for all our fans this summer!"

For more than 20 years, Quesada has overseen stories at the House of Ideas in the worlds of publishing, film, animation, and television, serving as both Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer and Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief. During his 10-year tenure as Editor-in-Chief (the longest term since Stan Lee held the position), Marvel underwent a creative boom and became home to the comic industry’s greatest talents, which continues to hold true today. As CCO, he brought that same vision to the whole of Marvel Entertainment, and he began to explore more stories in unexpected places.

"After doing this show, I’ve been personally blown away by the sheer talent and passion that each of these storytellers bring to their work, and I hope that our fans will feel the same," said Quesada. "The show takes us on the ice with an Olympic legend and then puts us on to the stage where art, humor and truth collide. It sits us behind the piano with one of the greatest songwriters of our time, and then treks us up the side of a daunting mountain – and that’s all just a glimpse of what we have in store!"

In addition to Marvel’s Storyboards, Quesada serves as Executive Producer on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for ABC, Marvel’s Hero Project and Marvel 616 for Disney+, and Marvel’s animation projects including Marvel Rising. Stay tuned to Marvel’s YouTube channel and social channels for the first season of Marvel’s Storyboards each week this summer – and for season 2 later this year!

Marvel’s Storyboards Season 1 and 2 are produced by Marvel New Media and BFD Productions. The series is presented by State Farm. Tune in to starting Thursday, July 23!

Marvel’s Storyboards Season 1 Episode Release Schedule:

Thursday, July 23: Episode 1 feat. Hugh Jackman

Thursday, July 30: Episode 2 feat. Natalia Cordova-Buckley

Thursday, August 6: Episode 3 feat. Christian Borle

Thursday, August 13: Episode 4 feat. Johnny Weir

Thursday, August 20: Episode 5 feat. Margaret Stohl

Thursday, August 27: Episode 6 feat. Robert Lopez