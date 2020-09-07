More Adventures Await AERO And SWORD MASTER When Their Debut Titles Return Next Month

With the comic book industry starting to return to normal, Marvel Comics has announced the release schedule for Aero and Sword Master alongside some beautiful new cover artwork depicting the characters!

Press Release

New York, NY— July 7, 2020 — The action-packed stories of Aero and Sword Master, Marvel’s breakout heroes, will continue in the coming months with Aero #10-12 and Sword Master #10-12. These previously announced issues will be available both in print and digitally so readers everywhere can see the startling climax of these beloved new heroes’ first solo adventures. Don’t miss the exciting return of Aero and Sword Master and be on the lookout for more news about these beloved new heroes as they take their place in the greater Marvel Universe!

"From the day they debuted, Aero and Sword Master instantly resonated with readers and have seen their popularity grow as their adventures have brought them deeper into the Marvel mythos," Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski said. "I'm thrilled that their comics will be coming back and setting up the next chapter of the wind walker and blade bearer's heroic journeys."

Brought to you by an all- star lineup of local creators, writers Zhou Liefen and Shuizhu with artists Keng and Gunji, Aero and Sword Master blend treasured elements of Chinese culture with the beloved storytelling Marvel is known for. These hit series have garnered millions of readers, making the wind manipulating Aero and the mystical sword-wielding Sword Master two of Marvel’s most promising heroes. See below for new on-sale dates for future issues of their debut series and keep your eye out for big news about upcoming Aero and Sword Master adventures!

Wednesday, August 26:

AERO #10 FEB201008

Wednesday, September 2:

SWORD MASTER #10 FEB201009

Wednesday, September 16:

AERO #11 MAR201054

Wednesday, October 7:

SWORD MASTER #11 MAR201055

Wednesday, October 21:

AERO #12 APR201036

November 2020:

SWORD MASTER #12

Click on the thumbnails below to check out the covers for these issues of Aero and Sword Master:

