Pretty Much Every BLACK PANTHER Comic Book Ever Is Currently Available For Free On Comixology

In order to pay their respects to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Comixology has confirmed that over 300 comic books featuring T'Challa and his supporting cast are now available for free...

Since the tragic and sudden death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman last month, we've seen a lot of touching tributes find their way online for the actor. Comixology, however, has unexpectedly - and quietly - decided to make nearly every single issue featuring the hero (in his solo adventures rather than team-ups with other heroes) available completely free of charge.

These range from an early series written and illustrated by Jack Kirby to Ta-Nehisi Coates' recent, critically acclaimed run. This gives fans the chance to delve into the character's comic book history and to read the stories which inspired the movie and Boseman's performance as King T'Challa.

It's a pretty incredible offer, and we actually picked up over $300 of Black Panther comic books last night for $0.00. Those included Christopher Priest's entire run, Reginald Hudlin and John Romita Jr.'s take on the hero's origin story, Coates' work, and even the Killmonger and Shuri comics.

This is definitely a fitting tribute for a King, and gives fans the chance to really delve into everything Black Panther. It's unlikely this offer will be around long, however, so you'd best act quickly. '

Which Black Panther comic books would you recommend that your fellow fans should check out?