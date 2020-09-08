Shang-Chi Braces Himself For His Most Dangerous Battle Yet In InHyuk Lee's SHANG-CHI #1 Cover

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings won't arrive in theaters until next May, but Marvel Comics is getting fans psyched with a new comic book series that boasts a terrific variant by InHyuk Lee!

Press Release

New York, NY— August 6, 2020 — Shang-Chi is back this September in an all-new series by Eisner Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang (American Born Chinese) with incredible art by Dike Ruan (Spider-Verse, Black Cat) and Philip Tan (Uncanny X-Men).

SHANG-CHI #1 will be an action-packed start to a redefining new chapter for Marvel’s popular hero that will greatly expand the fascinating mythos that surrounds Shang-Chi and his family.

When an ancient and evil secret society emerges from the shadows, Shang-Chi will be called upon to lead, forcing him to return to a dark and destructive world he thought he left behind. See him prepare for the fight of his life in acclaimed Korean artist InHyuk Lee’s stunning variant cover. Known for his incredible digital artwork and art style, the world-renowned artist’s new cover is oozing with intensity as Shang-Chi faces his dangerous new mission.

InHyuk Lee’s cover joins more stunning Shang-Chi variants by top talents like Ron Lim and more – to be revealed in the coming weeks! Check the cover out below, and pick up the latest chapter in the legend of Shang-Chi when SHANG-CHI #1 hits stands next month!





SHANG-CHI #1

Written by GENE LUEN YANG

Art by DIKE RUAN and PHILIP TAN

Variant Cover by INHYUK-LEE