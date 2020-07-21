SPIDER-WOMAN: This October's Landmark Issue #100 Promises To Establish A New Status Quo For Jessica Drew

Marvel Comics has shared new details on October's Spider-Woman #100 , revealing that the landmark issue will see Jessica Drew discover long hidden truths about her origin, her family, and her future!

Press Release

New York, NY— July 21, 2020 — Since her debut in 1977’s Marvel Spotlight #32, Spider-Woman has played many different roles across the Marvel Universe from S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent to Avenger. Over the years, her astounding adventures have made her one of Marvel’s most popular Super Heroes, even starring in her very own Saturday morning cartoon now streaming on Disney+. This October, Marvel is proud to celebrate the 100th issue of Spider-Woman by bringing you a landmark issue that’s full of venom blasts, intrigue, and all the high-stakes Super Hero action Jessica Drew fans love her for!

Spider-Woman #5, a special giant-sized issue of the current action-packed run by writer Karla Pacheco and artist Pere Pérez, will have Jessica continuing her feud with Octavia Vermis, the daughter of Spider-Woman’s classic HYDRA foe, Otto Vermis. Just when you thought the complex web that makes up Jessica Drew’s life couldn’t get any more complicated, Spider-Woman discovers long hidden truths about her origin, her family, and her future. These bold revelations will propel Jessica Drew into this redefining chapter of her Super Hero career!

"When Jessica Drew made her first appearance in Marvel Spotlight #32 on February 10th, 1977, I was also making my first appearance," Pacheco said.

"One hundred issues and 43 years later, it’s been a wild journey for both myself and Spider-Woman. I am beyond proud to be part of the amazing team bringing Jess back in this series, and I think it’s so incredible we get to pay tribute to the history of Spider-Woman, while setting up the next, absolutely MIND-BLOWING chapter of Jessica Drew’s adventures. Seriously, if you thought the first 5 issues were bonkers...I assure you, we’re just getting started."

Check out the explosive cover by superstar artist Greg Land, and pick up Spider-Woman #100 at your local comic shop this October! For more information, visit Marvel.com.

