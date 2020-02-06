VENOM Comic Book Writer Donny Cates Teases "Insane" And "HUGE" Plans For Issue #200

Despite the delays the comic book industry has been faced with due to COVID-19, Venom #200 isn't too far away, and writer Donny Cates has teased what sounds like a groundbreaking issue for the Symbiote...

Venom #25/#190 was recently released by Marvel Comics, and the countdown is now on for the character's landmark issue #200. Donny Cates will be the one who writes that, of course, and he's taken to Twitter to tease his plans for where the iconic character's story will go next.

"Our plans for Venom 200 Are insane and I can’t wait to write it," he told a fan on the social media platform. "I’ll say this...it’ll be HUGE!!!" Ryan Stegman would later confirm that he's set to serve as that issue's artist, a decision which makes sense given how great his work on Venom has been over several years now.

Cates first took charge of Venom back in 2018, and he's introduced some game-changing concepts to Eddie Brock's world, including Knull, the God of the Symbiotes, and the return of Cletus Kasady in the pages of Absolute Carnage. Recently, he's teamed with legendary Ultimate Spider-Man artist Mark Bagley for "Venom Island."

That's seen Eddie Brock travel to island he once lived after believing he had killed Spider-Man in a big to contain Carnage. What will happen in issue #200 remains to be seen, but it's clearly going to be a must-read when we're finally able to read it (that will likely be next year now).

Check out Cates' comments below:

