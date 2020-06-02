MEAN GIRLS Exclusive Interview: Writer Arianna Irwin Discusses The Upcoming Comic Adaptation
We recently reported that Insight Comics would be publishing a comic book sequel to Tina Fey's 2004 hit Mean Girls with this year's Mean Girls: Senior Year.
Mean Girls was a major hit in the early 2000's and thanks to Insight, there is a comic book on the way. We chatted with writer Arianna Irwin about the upcoming book, so check out our exclusive interview!
Even though Mean Girls: Senior Year doesn't release until October, fans can get a special preview with the Free Comic Book Day issue which contains the first chapter.
The book picks up at the start of the year following Tina Fey's beloved film, and it was written by Arianna Irwin (The Comet) who we had the pleasure with speaking with. Check out our full interview with her below!
Joe: You are best known for being the writer and creator of The Comet. Could you describe how the experiences differ between creating a title such as that and writing for an existing intellectual property like Mean Girls?
Arianna Irwin: The biggest thing is that when you are working for a licensed property you are working within an existing realm and with existing characters. Each of which has their own tone, personality, etc. that someone else created. It's challenging, intimidating and super fun to elaborate on those characteristics, while keeping the integrity of the original writer. Whereas working on "The Comet", I have complete freedom to do whatever I want with Kenzie. I can give her new powers, meet the grim reaper, or fly into the sun. Of course, that kind of liberty comes with its own challenges, intimidations and fun surprises.
Joe: Mean Girls released almost two decades ago. Do you feel like your comic book is aimed more towards the generation of fans who already love the movie, or are you hoping to introduce a younger generation to Tina Fey's comedic creation through your work?
Arianna Irwin: I think (mostly hope!) that both fans of the movie and new audiences can get into this storyline. For the old fans, there are a lot of throwbacks to the film and you get to see what your favorite characters are up to, which is cool. For the younger audience; I think that the 2004 film, the broadway musical, and now this graphic novel are all still extremely relevant. There are always going to be bullies, high school is always going to be a time for discovering yourself, and finding solid friends is always going to be super important. So, I hope they check out the book and then immediately go watch the movie and fall in love with Tina Fey's wit if they're not already.
Joe: Speaking of Tina Fey, did you have any contact with her or any of the creative team from the original movie when you were working on this book, or was this more something that you made based off of your experience strictly as a viewer of the film?
Arianna Irwin: Sadly, I have never met, spoken or virtually corresponded with Tina Fey or her team, except for in my dreams. But, I did get to work with an editor from Paramount who made sure that the book stayed as true as possible to the original film. it's also my understanding that Tina Fey had to sign off on my script in order for the book to move forward. But, my take on the characters, their dialogue and the storyline itself was based on millions of watchings and re-watchings of the film and what I, a huge fan, wanted to see develop in this universe.
Joe: I won't ask if you've Mean Girls (silly question) - but had you seen it prior to landing this job? And who is your favorite character from the movie?
Arianna Irwin: Yes! I think it was at least one of the featured films of every sleepover from 6th grade on! My favorite character has to be Karen. She's a powerhouse of laughs, her one-liners are perfection.
Joe: What is it like to write characters who already exist in film? Fans certainly already have an idea of who these people are and their personalities, so do you feel like you had to spend a lot of time getting to know the gang or was it easier than it might seem to get inside the heads of Regina, Gretchen, and the others?
Arianna Irwin: It's definitely intimidating because, like you said, a lot of people already have an idea of who these characters are and Tina Fey is already a hard act to follow. I feel like I do know the characters well from the film, but I also think most of us have known a Regina or have been a Regina at some point in our life. Our best friends are the Ms. Norbury's, the Damian's and the Janice's of the world. Our social circles are made up of Karen's and Gretchen's. They're very real characters that we see in our daily lives. Yes, their personalities are founded on the film, but little pieces of them are from the people in my life and others' that I think have probably inspired these characters' existence.
Joe: Would you say this book is mostly an homage to a fantastic film or is it something that has a life of its own and will hopefully continue forward after spinning out from the beloved movie?
Arianna Irwin: I think this book respects what "Mean Girls" was and is to our pop culture. I do hope it breathes new life into the characters and gives them a bit more depth to attract new audiences though.
Joe: Did you have a separate experience working on the Free Comic Day preview or was that something that was simply taken from the book you already created? If it was separate, could you tell us a little about that?
Arianna Irwin: The Free Comic Book Day preview is the first chapter of the book. So you'll have to wait till October to find out what happens next!
Joe: Can you tell us anything about Megan, the newest Plastic at Northshore?
Arianna Irwin: Megan is just the worst and really gives Regina a run for her money. But like all the best villains, she's got her own history with bullies and being an outcast.
Joe: Did you work closely with arist Alba Cardona on this project, or did you each work on your pieces separately?
Arianna Irwin: After Alba did the layouts and pencils, I would give slight feedback alongside our editors at Paramount and Insight. Ever so slight because really, she's too talented! But, we pretty much created our two parts separately.
Joe: If you could work on another comic based off of another property - be it a book, movie, game, or whatever - which would you like to adapt?
Arianna Irwin: I would really love to do a The Count of Monte Cristo graphic novel adaptation. I love a great revenge tale. I can already imagine the sword fights, the inner turmoil of the jail cell, and the treasure! It could be so cool...!
What do you guys think of Irwin's comments? Do you plan on picking this up come Free Comic Book Day ? Let us know below!
Mean Girls: Senior Year picks up at the beginning of the school year following beloved Tina Fey’s 2004 film. After struggling to survive the wild events at Northshore High School the year before, Cady Heron learned her lesson and is swearing off drama. It’s all about good grades, SAT prep, and college applications from here on out—but new transfer student Megan Moretti isn't about to let Cady stay focused.
Megan is determined to rise to the top of the popularity food chain and become the newest Plastic. Cady, Regina, Gretchen, and Karen will have to band together and stop this queen bee wannabe from turning the school inside out all over again.
Teenage Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) was educated in Africa by her scientist parents. When her family moves to the suburbs of Illinois, Cady finally gets to experience public school and gets a quick primer on the cruel, tacit laws of popularity that divide her fellow students into tightly knit cliques. She unwittingly finds herself in the good graces of an elite group of cool students dubbed "the Plastics," but Cady soon realizes how her shallow group of new friends earned this nickname.
The Mean Girls: Senior Year Free Comic Book Day Preview will be available at participating comic retailers this Free Comic Book Day on May 2nd, 2020.
