SUPERMAN VS. SPIDER-MAN: On The Voices From Krypton Podcast, Gerry Conway Remembers This Crossover Event
If you weren't there 45 years ago, you probaby have no idea what a historic moment it was for DC and Marvel Comics to agree to bring their two biggest heroes — Superman and Spider-Man — together in one adventure.
It’s been 45 years since the Man of Steel and Spidey first crossed paths, & the man who wrote that adventure shares his feelings about both characters and the state of Comic Book Movies in a new interview.
Given the task to do so was writer Gerry Conway and artist Ross Andru, who together presented a tale in which the two heroes, having initially battled each other, find that they need to work together to take down the combined villainy of Lex Luthor and Doc Ock.
In this episode of the Voices From Krypton podcast, we sit down with Gerry to discuss how it all came together and why it was such a big deal. On top of that, he shares his views on how the Man of Steel and Spidey have changed over the years and the current state of the superhero genre on the big and small screens.
Important to keep in mind is that this is a guy who has made some major contributions to the characters of both companies over the years, is the creator of, among others, The Punisher, and is as big a fan of this stuff as any of us are.
