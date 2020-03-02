ADLER: See Irene Team Up With A League Of Extraordinary Gentlewomen To Stop Moriarty In This New Trailer
We previously reported that Titan Comics would be delivering a new title called Adler this month, and for anyone who is a fan of the literary character Sherlock Holmes, it looks to be quite the interesting ride.
Sherlock Holmes has faced off against his rival Moriarty again and again, but this time it's up to Irene Adler to take control of the situation. Check out the trailer for Titan's new comic book below!
Holmes is known for being the greatest detective, but there is only one woman who has ever managed to match wits with the sleuth. That's none other than Irene Adler herself, the titlar heroine of the comic book. The new series from celebrated World Fantasy writer Lavie Tidhar (Osama) and experienced comic book artist Paul McCaffrey (TMNT) sees our heroine facing down none other than Moriarty, the long-time nemesis of Sherlock.
Titan Comics has shared the following trailer previewing what the issue has in store for readers when it hits tomorrow (February 5th). Irene Adler has no plans on facing Moriarty alone as she teams up with Jane Eyre, Marie Curie, Lady Havisham, and more to put a stop to Sherlock's rival once and for all.
Watch the trailer below for a glimpse at the issue to come!
What do you think of the trailer for the new Adler series from Titan Comics? Make sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section, and while you're waiting for the book's release feel free to check out the covers and interior art below courtesy of the good people at Titan Comics. The first cover was done by Butch Guice (Captain America) so enjoy!
We've also included a synopsis for the issue at the bottom, so be sure to let us know what you think and whether or not you'll be picking this one up. Also, keep your eyes peeled for our upcoming review of the title in a couple days!
For Sherlock, there was only ever one woman - now Irene Adler is on a mission to take down Moriarty! It's the League of Extraordinary Gentlewomen, as Adler teams up with a host of famous female faces from science, history and literature to defeat the greatest criminal mastermind of all time!
An alternate history of the greatest literary characters of the 19th Century featuring Moriarty, Jane Eyre, Lady Havisham, Marie Curie, Carmilla and Ayesha!
Adler #1 hits comic book tomorrow, February 5th, with a ticket price of $3.99.
