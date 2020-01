DOCTOR WHO: THE THIRTEENTH DOCTOR Exclusive Interview With Artist Roberta Ingranata

Joe:

Roberta: Working with Jody is wonderful! There’s great harmony between us, and drawing her stories is truly an honor for me – reading her dialogue is like watching an episode of Doctor Who!

Roberta: I believe I use the same technique – my drawing style is quite synthetic, so in the case of existing characters (like actors), it’s important that I capture their expressions accurately, so referencing is indispensable in this case – I’ve watched the TV series many times! There are episodes that I know off by heart!

Roberta: I think it's great to recreate real characters, and it's always nice to meet someone you've drawn so long in person.

Roberta: I'm a big fan of the BBC in general – Torchwood, Merlin, Luther, American Crime Story… Obviously Doctor Who!

Roberta: All of them! I love all the Doctors for different reasons. The Tenth Doctor is among my favorites, though, and now I’m lucky enough to draw him.

Roberta: They’re completely different projects, but both have great stories that fans follow and love, so the important thing is not to disappoint them!

Eisner-nominated writer Jody Houser and Witchblade artist Roberta Ingranata return for a brand new story in the Thirteenth Doctor comic series. An epic adventure spinning off the new season starting in the new year, starring Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor. With her pals, Ryan, Yaz and Graham, the Doctor encounters a familiar foe, and it'll take a familiar face to stop them!

Titan's Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor: Year 2 #1 is now on sale for $3.99 and can be purchased online

Earlier this month we released our glowing review of Titan Comics' from writer Jody Houser and artist Roberta Ingranata which was released on Wednesday, January 8th. The issue not only served as a re-imagining of the iconic Blink episode of but also as the beginning of a team-up between the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors.