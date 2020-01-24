DOCTOR WHO: THE THIRTEENTH DOCTOR Exclusive Interview With Artist Roberta Ingranata
Earlier this month we released our glowing review of Titan Comics' Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor: Year 2 #1 from writer Jody Houser (Stranger Things, Supergirl) and artist Roberta Ingranata (Witchblade), which was released on Wednesday, January 8th.
Artist Roberta Ingranata is tasked with bringing Doctor Who characters to life on the comic book page, and now we have an interview with her about her process and more. Read on for all the details below!
The issue not only served as a re-imagining of the iconic Blink episode of Doctor Who, but also as the beginning of a team-up between the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors. Bringing the Tenth doctor back into the fold has piqued the interest of many fans, as they are one of the most popular Doctors to have graced the screens in Who history.
Now, thanks to the good people over at Titan Comics, we were lucky enough to be able to speak to the artist behind this intense story, Roberta Ingranata. We got the opportunity to ask her some questions about what it's like to work on such a big intellectual property, drawing likenesses of real actors, the BBC, and more.
Check out our chat below!
Joe: What’s it like working alongside acclaimed writer Jody Houser, who also brings to life the world of Stranger Things for Dark Horse?
Roberta: Working with Jody is wonderful! There’s great harmony between us, and drawing her stories is truly an honor for me – reading her dialogue is like watching an episode of Doctor Who!
Joe: Your talent for drawing real-life actors and actresses, and making them pop on the comic book page is unrivaled. Is there a special technique you employ when drawing actual people, as opposed drawing characters that don't exist?
Roberta: I believe I use the same technique – my drawing style is quite synthetic, so in the case of existing characters (like actors), it’s important that I capture their expressions accurately, so referencing is indispensable in this case – I’ve watched the TV series many times! There are episodes that I know off by heart!
Joe: Do you prefer your art to be based on imaginary characters or do you find it easier bringing actors like David Tennant to the page, because you have experience watching them on screen?
Roberta: I think it's great to recreate real characters, and it's always nice to meet someone you've drawn so long in person.
Joe: Before contributing to the Doctor Who comic series, were you a fan of the BBC series?
Roberta: I'm a big fan of the BBC in general – Torchwood, Merlin, Luther, American Crime Story… Obviously Doctor Who!
Joe: If you could work on a comic featuring any other Doctor, who would you choose?
Roberta: All of them! I love all the Doctors for different reasons. The Tenth Doctor is among my favorites, though, and now I’m lucky enough to draw him.
Joe: How do you see Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor to be different than the other projects you've worked on, such as Witchblade for Image Comics?
Roberta: They’re completely different projects, but both have great stories that fans follow and love, so the important thing is not to disappoint them!
What did you think of Roberta's comments? If you're interested, check out our five-star review of Titan Comic's Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor: Year 2 #1 here and make sure to check out the interior art and the trailer for the issue below!
Eisner-nominated writer Jody Houser and Witchblade artist Roberta Ingranata return for a brand new story in the Thirteenth Doctor comic series. An epic adventure spinning off the new season starting in the new year, starring Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor. With her pals, Ryan, Yaz and Graham, the Doctor encounters a familiar foe, and it'll take a familiar face to stop them!
Titan's Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor: Year 2 #1 is now on sale for $3.99 and can be purchased online
