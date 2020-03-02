 TANK GIRL VOLUME 2: TANK GIRL FOREVER Hits Shelves This Month - Check Out A Preview
Titan Comics Headlines

TANK GIRL VOLUME 2: TANK GIRL FOREVER Hits Shelves This Month - Check Out A Preview

TANK GIRL VOLUME 2: TANK GIRL FOREVER Hits Shelves This Month - Check Out A Preview

Fans of Tank Girl will be excited to know the character lives on as Titan Comics continues to publish comics featuring the heroine. The second volume is out this month, so check out a preview right here!

LiteraryJoe | 2/3/2020
Filed Under: "Titan Comics"
Tank Girl was originally created by Jamie Hewlett and Alan Martin and published in 1988. Now, over three decades later, the oddball heroine lives on in Titan Comics' series Tank Girl, and this month sees the release of the second voulme of the title, Tank Girl Forever.

This series is written by Alan Martin who, as we said, was one of the original creators of the character thirty years ago. Brett Parson (New Romancer) serves as the artist on the title, lending his particular style to Tank Girl Forever to provide the Silver Age aesthetic it's going for.

Tank Girl Volume 2: Tank Girl Forever sees our title character, along with her pals Jet Girl, Sub Girl, and Booga, dressed in eclectic classic comic book garb and donning gadgets and powers they previously didn't have. Collecting Issues #5-8 of Tank Girl, Tank Girl Forever is set to be a blast when it releases on February 25th.

Check out the images below, which have been kindly provided to us ahead of time by Titan Comics, for a preview of the upcoming book, and let us know what you think in the comments!

tank1
tank2
tank3
 
tank4
 
tank5
 
tank6

What would've Tank Girl and the gang looked like if they'd been created in the Silver Age of comics? It's time to find out! Tank Girl's bosom buddy Barney goes off the rails, summoning the spirit of her long-dead friend Joanie, as they battle to destroy the Earth with a giant meteor that looks like a sesame seed.

Meanwhile, Tank Girl, Jet Girl, Sub Girl, and Booga find themselves dressed in vintage comic-book garb, with a wealth of superpowers and ridiculous gadgets. Sub Girl must enter into Barney's subconscious, and find the core of the rot that is threatening all of mankind, before the meteor impacts and reality unravels forever!

The punk icon and friends set off on a caped crusade, in a hilarious send-up of superhero shenanigans–could this be the start of a grand new cinematic universe?! No. No, absolutely not. Leap rooftops with original creator Alan Martin and fan-favorite artist Brett Parson, in this hilarious collection of Tank Girl #5-8!

Tank Girl Forever Volume 2 will hit shelves on February 25th, 2020 with a price tag of $16.99.
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...