Titan Reveals Plans To Resurrect BREATHTAKER; New Graphic Novel And Comic Series To Come In 2020
Fans have long been waiting for the remastered version of Mark Wheatley (Radical, Dreamer, EZ Street) and Marc Hempel's (The Sandman: The Kindly Ones, Gregory) Breathtaker comic series, and the wait just got a bit shorter as a 2020 release date has finally been confirmed. Beyond getting a simple remaster release, the title is also going to receive a companion comic as well as a wide-ranging traveling exhibit.
There is a Breathtaker exhibit taking place this year as well as a graphic novel and comic to be released thanks to the combined efforts of Titan Comics, McDaniel College, and the Norman Rockwell Museum!
Titan is very excited to push forward with their initiative for Breathtaker, and publisher Nick Landau makes it clear that they have aspirations to not only reignite the joy of Breathtaker for existing fans, but bring a new generation to the Breathtaker world. Not only will the graphic novel serve as a restoration, but the companion comic will be the first all-new collaboration between Wheatley and Hempel in 20 years. The issue will be titled Breathtaker: Make Way For The Man.
Comic book legends Neil Gaiman and Walt Simonson are just two examples of big names who have shown respect for Breathtaker, and you can check out their comments below.
“Breathtaker proves itself something utterly odd and new. Powerful art, vibrant coloring, a new, quirky story told in a different way." -Neil Gaiman (Sandman, American Gods)
“Breathtaker is the sound of breaking glass in the morning, the smell of diesel oil in the afternoon, the frisson of violence in the evening, and the delight of love and death at night. This is why I read comic books.” -Walt Simonson (Thor, Ragnarok)
“Titan are thrilled to be able to be bring this outstanding title back into publication. We believe that both the remastered edition and exhibition will not only prove to be a joy of rediscovery for existing fans, but also bring a whole new generation of fans into the Breathtaker world.” - Nick Landau, Publisher of Titan Comics.
The Norman Rockwell Museum and McDaniel college are to thank for the Breathtaker exhibit, which was created by Marc Hempel's Insight Studios group. Mark Wheatley, an associate professor from McDaniel, and the director of curational operations at Norman Rockwell made comments regarding the exhibit which you can read below.
“This exhibition highlights a major work in the history of the graphic novel Breathtaker marks a major tipping point in the graphic novel, a point when major publishing houses were just beginning to see the power that these works could convey. A time when the major comic publishers DC and Marvel were starting to look at how they could invest in the graphic novel and add it to their respective lineups.” - Martin W. Mahoney, Director of Curatorial Operations, Norman Rockwell Museum
"McDaniel College is proud to serve as the premiere host of the Breathtaker Exhibition, which represents a chance to see up close the results of the creative chemistry and collaborative process between Mark Wheatley and Marc Hempel. This is a natural fit for McDaniel, having previously mounted a major exhibition exploring the serious side of newspaper comic strips, as it provides the opportunity to look behind-the-scenes at the process that gave birth to an award-winning graphic novel. The engaging mix of the art displayed will only further enhance the incredible story in the book.” - Robert Lemieux, associate professor of communication and cinema, McDaniel College.
“It is gratifying to see an institution of the stature of the Norman Rockwell Museum and such a highly regarded college as McDaniel recognizing the legitimate power of comic art to communicate, entertain and explore social constructs and ideas. Without their strong and creative support, this exhibition would not be happening. The truth is, there are comic fans in every walk of life. And we shouldn't be surprised to find many of these fans working in the arts.” - Mark Wheatley.
Are you a Brearthtaker fan? Let us know your thoughts on the upcoming revival in the comments below!
Call Chase Darrow what you want, but whatever the label, the truth is that she is the Breathtaker: a nice young woman who possesses the power to love a man to death. Chase Darrow might be the only real, living example of a succubus.
Breathtaker is scheduled to release from Titan Comics in 2020.
