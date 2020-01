Titan Reveals Plans To Resurrect BREATHTAKER; New Graphic Novel And Comic Series To Come In 2020

Call Chase Darrow what you want, but whatever the label, the truth is that she is the Breathtaker: a nice young woman who possesses the power to love a man to death. Chase Darrow might be the only real, living example of a succubus.

Breathtaker is scheduled to release from Titan Comics in 2020.

Fans have long been waiting for the remastered version of Mark Wheatleyand Marc Hempel'scomic series, and the wait just got a bit shorter as a 2020 release date has finally been confirmed. Beyond getting a simple remaster release, the title is also going to receive a companion comic as well as a wide-ranging traveling exhibit.Titan is very excited to push forward with their initiative forand publisher Nick Landau makes it clear that they have aspirations to not only reignite the joy offor existing fans, but bring a new generation to theworld. Not only will the graphic novel serve as a restoration, but the companion comic will be the first all-new collaboration between Wheatley and Hempel in 20 years. The issue will be titledComic book legends Neil Gaiman and Walt Simonson are just two examples of big names who have shown respect for, and you can check out their comments below.-Neil Gaiman-Walt Simonson- Nick Landau, Publisher of Titan Comics.The Norman Rockwell Museum and McDaniel college are to thank for theexhibit, which was created by Marc Hempel's Insight Studios group. Mark Wheatley, an associate professor from McDaniel, and the director of curational operations at Norman Rockwell made comments regarding the exhibit which you can read below.- Martin W. Mahoney, Director of Curatorial Operations, Norman Rockwell Museum- Robert Lemieux, associate professor of communication and cinema, McDaniel College.- Mark Wheatley.Are you afan? Let us know your thoughts on the upcoming revival in the comments below!