Comic-Con@Home Friday Schedule Includes Joss Whedon, STAR WARS, And THE WALKING DEAD

The organisers of the year's San Diego Comic-Con have released the Friday, July 24th schedule for the virtual [email protected], and it's definitely shaping up to be a pretty eventful day.
There's plenty for fans of The Walking Dead to look forward to, while Star Wars is also set to have a presence (just not in terms of film and television projects beyond a look at the gadgets from The Mandalorian). HBO Max will also be highlighting its animated projects, while a Charlize Theron panel is probably the first Hollywood big star to be confirmed for the event.
What's really intriguing, however, is the fact that Joss Whedon will be addressing fans via Zoom. While all these panels are pre-recorded, it will be interesting seeing whether he has anything to say about his work on The Avengers franchise or, more controversially, Justice League.
You can find links to each panel by clicking here, and the full schedule below:
10am - 11am
The Mandalorian and His Many Gadgets
Cosplay - the Spice of Life!!!
Last Gasp: 50 Years of Publishing the Underground Part I The comics, moderated by Jon Cooke and mainly focused on the period 1970-1995
Howard Cruse: The Godfather of Queer Comics
Pixel Stories - Reimagining Video Game Narrative
Lights, Camera, LGBTQI-dentity! Never Alone
"Crazy" Talk: Mental Health, Pop Culture, and the Pandemic
Reclaiming Indigenous History and Culture Through Comics
HBO Max: The Cartoon Network Studios Collection
[email protected] Day One
The 2020 Black Panel
Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass - An Action Hero Career Retrospective
11am - 12pm
Decoding the Kirby/Lee Dynamic
TragiComics
Star Wars Audiobooks: Doctor Aphra
Blade Runner Comic Panel
Make Your Own Felted Friends!
Vikings: Celebrating 6 Seasons of The Series
Entertainment is Female: a Conversation with Hollywood Executives
Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing
Think Big!
Raina and Robin in Conversation
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Adventure Time: Distant Lands
Hot Wheels: Designing Fans' Exclusives
12pm - 1pm
TOKYOPOP: Manga for Everyone
History Goes Graphic
Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away
Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes with Undiscovered Country
The Undiscovered Art of Jack Kirby: Architect
Zombies and Coronavirus: Planning for the Next BIg Outbreak
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Infinity Train
AMC's Fear the Walking Dead
Collider: Quibi's Don't Look Deeper Panel
1pm - 2pm
From Idea to Hired: Books, TV, Film, and Comics
IDW: Draw a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle!
Harryhausen100: Into the Ray Harryhausen Archive
Make Mine Marvel: Bringing Back Marvel Classics for Today's Readers
Water, Earth, Fire, Air: Continuing the Avatar Legacy
[adult swim] YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
LMGI - Hollywood Location Scouts
Mattel Creations: Designing Pop Culture
AMC's The Walking Dead
Spotlight on Darcie Little Badger
2pm - 3pm
[adult swim] 12oz Mouse
GirlsDrawinGirls: Industry Professional Women Artists in Quarantine: Balancing work, art, homeschooling, and life
I Am Not Okay with This - From the Page to the Screen!
The Psychology of Star Trek vs. Star Wars
Your Secret Weapon: How Friendship Saves the Day
Real Weird Science Alive and At Home!
UnMasked: Rhapsody PR's Behind-the-Music panel
Entertainment Weekly: Brave Warriors
AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond
3pm - 4pm
Zoom into Xadia: The Dragon Prince
Get It On the Table: Designing Your Tabletop Game
The Annual Jack Kirby Tribute Panel
The Vortex opens AGAIN- Vortex 2.0 launches Storm King Comics
Observational Drawing by Controlling Angles
Reimagining Mandrake The Magician with Erica Schultz
Galaxy Grrls, or the Female and Non-Binary Authors who Bridge the new Frontier of Space Fiction
Hermes Press and Gothic Comics in America
Latin American Horror Cinema 2: Sometimes They Come Back
First Look at Hulu's Helstrom
HBO MAX: Adult Animation Panel
Peacock Original Series: The Capture
4pm - 5pm
Fantasy & Sci-Fi Authors
How to Make a Comic From Start to Finish
Remote Real-Time: The Age of Virtual Production
The Nacelle Company: Pop-Culture Under Quarantine
Vampirella 50th Anniversary Finale
Sinless, Fearless, Ruthless - A look at science and social science in a YA sci-fi book
Comic-Con: Robert Kirkman at Home
Crossing Swords
Legendary Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Talks Toys, Comics, and More!
Bob's Burgers
VIZ: A Haunting Conversation with Junji Ito
5pm - 6pm
Unboxing Pandora: Season Two On The CW This Fall
Read Manga and Learn Classics Literature!
The Living Dead: Celebrating the Legacy of George Romero
No Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship Between Pro Wrestling and Comics
Archer @Home
A Zoom with Joss Whedon
IDW: The Mueller Report in 10-minutes
Deep Blue Sea 3: The Panel!
6pm - 7pm
Travel Through Time with Comics
TV Guide Magazine Fan Favorites
Klingon Lifestyles the Home Alone Year
The Wonderful, Horrible World of E.C. Comics
The Famous Monsters Podcast
Hip-Hop And Comics: Cultures Combining
Building Your Own Themyscira: Connecting With Other Geeky Bosses
SYFY: TZGZ's Adult Animated Originals
7pm - onwards
32nd Annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards