Comic-Con@Home Friday Schedule Includes Joss Whedon, STAR WARS, And THE WALKING DEAD

The organisers of the year's San Diego Comic-Con have released the Friday, July 24th schedule for the virtual [email protected], and it's definitely shaping up to be a pretty eventful day.

There's plenty for fans of The Walking Dead to look forward to, while Star Wars is also set to have a presence (just not in terms of film and television projects beyond a look at the gadgets from The Mandalorian). HBO Max will also be highlighting its animated projects, while a Charlize Theron panel is probably the first Hollywood big star to be confirmed for the event.

What's really intriguing, however, is the fact that Joss Whedon will be addressing fans via Zoom. While all these panels are pre-recorded, it will be interesting seeing whether he has anything to say about his work on The Avengers franchise or, more controversially, Justice League.

You can find links to each panel by clicking here, and the full schedule below:

10am - 11am

The Mandalorian and His Many Gadgets

Cosplay - the Spice of Life!!!

Last Gasp: 50 Years of Publishing the Underground Part I The comics, moderated by Jon Cooke and mainly focused on the period 1970-1995

Howard Cruse: The Godfather of Queer Comics

Pixel Stories - Reimagining Video Game Narrative

Lights, Camera, LGBTQI-dentity! Never Alone

"Crazy" Talk: Mental Health, Pop Culture, and the Pandemic

Reclaiming Indigenous History and Culture Through Comics

HBO Max: The Cartoon Network Studios Collection

[email protected] Day One

The 2020 Black Panel

Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass - An Action Hero Career Retrospective

11am - 12pm

Decoding the Kirby/Lee Dynamic

TragiComics

Star Wars Audiobooks: Doctor Aphra

Blade Runner Comic Panel

Make Your Own Felted Friends!

Vikings: Celebrating 6 Seasons of The Series

Entertainment is Female: a Conversation with Hollywood Executives

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

Think Big!

Raina and Robin in Conversation

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Hot Wheels: Designing Fans' Exclusives

12pm - 1pm

TOKYOPOP: Manga for Everyone

History Goes Graphic

Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes with Undiscovered Country

The Undiscovered Art of Jack Kirby: Architect

Zombies and Coronavirus: Planning for the Next BIg Outbreak

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Infinity Train

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead

Collider: Quibi's Don't Look Deeper Panel

1pm - 2pm

From Idea to Hired: Books, TV, Film, and Comics

IDW: Draw a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle!

Harryhausen100: Into the Ray Harryhausen Archive

Make Mine Marvel: Bringing Back Marvel Classics for Today's Readers

Water, Earth, Fire, Air: Continuing the Avatar Legacy

[adult swim] YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

LMGI - Hollywood Location Scouts

Mattel Creations: Designing Pop Culture

AMC's The Walking Dead

Spotlight on Darcie Little Badger

2pm - 3pm

[adult swim] 12oz Mouse

GirlsDrawinGirls: Industry Professional Women Artists in Quarantine: Balancing work, art, homeschooling, and life

I Am Not Okay with This - From the Page to the Screen!

The Psychology of Star Trek vs. Star Wars

Your Secret Weapon: How Friendship Saves the Day

Real Weird Science Alive and At Home!

UnMasked: Rhapsody PR's Behind-the-Music panel

Entertainment Weekly: Brave Warriors

AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond

3pm - 4pm

Zoom into Xadia: The Dragon Prince

Get It On the Table: Designing Your Tabletop Game

The Annual Jack Kirby Tribute Panel

The Vortex opens AGAIN- Vortex 2.0 launches Storm King Comics

Observational Drawing by Controlling Angles

Reimagining Mandrake The Magician with Erica Schultz

Galaxy Grrls, or the Female and Non-Binary Authors who Bridge the new Frontier of Space Fiction

Hermes Press and Gothic Comics in America

Latin American Horror Cinema 2: Sometimes They Come Back

First Look at Hulu's Helstrom

HBO MAX: Adult Animation Panel

Peacock Original Series: The Capture

4pm - 5pm

Fantasy & Sci-Fi Authors

How to Make a Comic From Start to Finish

Remote Real-Time: The Age of Virtual Production

The Nacelle Company: Pop-Culture Under Quarantine

Vampirella 50th Anniversary Finale

Sinless, Fearless, Ruthless - A look at science and social science in a YA sci-fi book

Comic-Con: Robert Kirkman at Home

Crossing Swords

Legendary Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Talks Toys, Comics, and More!

Bob's Burgers

VIZ: A Haunting Conversation with Junji Ito

5pm - 6pm

Unboxing Pandora: Season Two On The CW This Fall

Read Manga and Learn Classics Literature!

The Living Dead: Celebrating the Legacy of George Romero

No Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship Between Pro Wrestling and Comics

Archer @Home

A Zoom with Joss Whedon

IDW: The Mueller Report in 10-minutes

Deep Blue Sea 3: The Panel!

6pm - 7pm

Travel Through Time with Comics

TV Guide Magazine Fan Favorites

Klingon Lifestyles the Home Alone Year

The Wonderful, Horrible World of E.C. Comics

The Famous Monsters Podcast

Hip-Hop And Comics: Cultures Combining

Building Your Own Themyscira: Connecting With Other Geeky Bosses

SYFY: TZGZ's Adult Animated Originals

7pm - onwards

32nd Annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards