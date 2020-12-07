Comic-Con@Home: No Marvel Studios Or Warner Bros. Leaves Big Gaps In Underwhelming Saturday Schedule

Saturday is always the biggest day for San Diego's Comic-Con International, but this year's virtual event is definitely lacking on heavy-hitters. With no massive Warner Bros. panel in the afternoon, no Marvel Studios in the evening, and nothing from The CW to wrap things up, we're left with what can only be described as something of a disappointing day.
The full July 25th schedule can be seen below, and the highlights are probably The Simpsons, what sounds like a fairly interesting Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. panel...and that's about it!
There's bound to be a fair which jump out more to some fans than others, of course, and if you're interested in checking any of them out, then the links to each video can be found right here.
Check out the Saturday schedule in full below:
10am - 11am
(Nearly) A Decade of Nathan Hale's Hazardous Tales
Last Gasp: 50 Years of Publishing the Underground Part II lowbrow art, 1996-2020
The Guide: Overstreet's 50th Anniversary
Dynamite's Two Huge Crossovers Revealed!
UDON Entertainment 20th Anniversary!
Tantalizing Tips
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
Narrative Design For Computer Games
Warner Archive's Secret Origins of Saturday Morning Cartoons
11am - 12pm
Giving a Voice to Independent Creators
Back to the Moon and Beyond With Nasa
From Wakanda to Numbani, Writing the Next Generation of Heroes
The Simpsons @ Home
Eye of Newt and Wool of Bat: the science behind magic potions and spells
The Official Dune Publishing Panel
Finance For Creatives
Inspired: Personal Stories in Graphic Novels
[email protected] Day Two
The Art of Adapting Comics to the Screen: David S. Goyer Q&A
12pm - 1pm
Calling All Book Lovers: A Sneak Peek at New Books from Tor, Tor Teen and Tor.com Publishing
Spotlight on The Cloven: With Garth Stein and Matthew Southworth
Jim Lee's X-Men Artist Edition Spotlight
Magic: The Gathering Panel with Mark Rosewater
Women of Color in Comics: Race, Gender & the Comic Book Medium
Diversity and Comics: Why Inclusion and Visibility Matter
Dark Horse All-Stars
Personal, Political, Fictional, and Factual
Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion
The Amazing Brutus: Unusual Places to Find a Great Animation Story
Bless the Harts
Disney+'s Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe
1pm - 2pm
Creative Renaissance: How to Thrive When It's Hard to Survive
Masters of Storytelling
The Official Aspen Comics Panel 2020
UltraLawyer Kaiju Patrol
American Dad!
Latinx & Native Amerian Storytellers
Diamond Select Toys & Gentle Giant Ltd.
Tribute to Dennis O'Neal: Beyond Batman
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Future Is Now
Blast Off with Disney+'s "The Right Stuff"
Picard 2020: A Literary Retrospective
Rooster Teeth
Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking
2pm - 3pm
Women Rocking Hollywood 2020: Supporting Female-Helmed Film and TV
IDW in 2020 and Beyond
Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious Panel
Couch Surfing with Simon & Schuster
Mexico's Magnificent Stop-Motion Seven
Gender, Race, and Comic Book Coloring
Family Guy
For All Mankind
3pm - 4pm
Learn How to Color Comics
Authors on the Best Advice I Ever Got
Sailor Moon
Surviving the Hunger Games: Are the Odds Ever in Your Favor?
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - The Stories and Science of Mutants, Androids, Space Travel and Aliens
Best and Worst Manga of 2020
ComiXology Originals: Creator-Owned Comics and Beyond
Mark Waid and the Future of Humanoids
Peacock Original Series: Brave New World
Bill & Ted Face the Music
The Order Season 2
Puppets! Fantasy! Musicals! - Exploring Big Adventure On A Small Scale
4pm - 5pm
Let's Get Spooky
Creating the memorable characters of Image Comics
Adrian Tomine spotlight panel
Cartoon Voices
The Stars and Executive Producers of ABC's Stumptown
How Do Ya Figure: A History of Comic Con Exclusive Action Figures
Concept Artists of Television and Film: #drawingwhileblack
Outta This World with DMC: Darryl Makes Comics and Friends
20 Years of DeviantArt: An Oral History
Learning Through Role-Playing Games
HBO's Lovecraft Country
5pm - 6pm
Comic Shops : Perservering Through Crisis
Figure Drawing for Popular Media
Pass Through the Gate with Lionsgate's "G-LOC"
Professional Storytelling: RPGs in 2020
Kodansha Comics Got Weird Manga: Summer Edition
Mexican Lucha Libre: History, Tradition, Legacy
What We Do In The Shadows
What's New In Small Press Comics
Apex Comics Publishing Group 2020-2021 Exclusive Previews
SuperheroIRL: United!
SYFY: Wynonna Earp
6pm - 7pm
Unnecessary Debates
Ahoy Comics: Expect More!
Fantagraphics and IDW: Classic Comics Reprints
25th Anniversary of Witchblade and Beyond
First Squad: How A Western Story Was Adapted Into A Japanese Anime And Manga
Farscape ... To Be Continued
Afrofuturism - "Black To The Future 3(D): Real A.F."
Out In Comics 33: Virtually Yours
AMC's NOS4A2
Scary Good TV: A Conversation with Horror's Top Showrunners
How to (Still) Be a Nerd For A Living
An Evening with Kevin Smith