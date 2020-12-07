Comic-Con@Home: No Marvel Studios Or Warner Bros. Leaves Big Gaps In Underwhelming Saturday Schedule

Saturday is always the biggest day for San Diego's Comic-Con International, but this year's virtual event is definitely lacking on heavy-hitters. With no massive Warner Bros. panel in the afternoon, no Marvel Studios in the evening, and nothing from The CW to wrap things up, we're left with what can only be described as something of a disappointing day.

The full July 25th schedule can be seen below, and the highlights are probably The Simpsons, what sounds like a fairly interesting Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. panel...and that's about it!

There's bound to be a fair which jump out more to some fans than others, of course, and if you're interested in checking any of them out, then the links to each video can be found right here.

Check out the Saturday schedule in full below:

10am - 11am

(Nearly) A Decade of Nathan Hale's Hazardous Tales

Last Gasp: 50 Years of Publishing the Underground Part II lowbrow art, 1996-2020

The Guide: Overstreet's 50th Anniversary

Dynamite's Two Huge Crossovers Revealed!

UDON Entertainment 20th Anniversary!

Tantalizing Tips

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Narrative Design For Computer Games

Warner Archive's Secret Origins of Saturday Morning Cartoons

11am - 12pm

Giving a Voice to Independent Creators

Back to the Moon and Beyond With Nasa

From Wakanda to Numbani, Writing the Next Generation of Heroes

The Simpsons @ Home

Eye of Newt and Wool of Bat: the science behind magic potions and spells

The Official Dune Publishing Panel

Finance For Creatives

Inspired: Personal Stories in Graphic Novels

[email protected] Day Two

The Art of Adapting Comics to the Screen: David S. Goyer Q&A

12pm - 1pm

Calling All Book Lovers: A Sneak Peek at New Books from Tor, Tor Teen and Tor.com Publishing

Spotlight on The Cloven: With Garth Stein and Matthew Southworth

Jim Lee's X-Men Artist Edition Spotlight

Magic: The Gathering Panel with Mark Rosewater

Women of Color in Comics: Race, Gender & the Comic Book Medium

Diversity and Comics: Why Inclusion and Visibility Matter

Dark Horse All-Stars

Personal, Political, Fictional, and Factual

Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion

The Amazing Brutus: Unusual Places to Find a Great Animation Story

Bless the Harts

Disney+'s Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

1pm - 2pm

Creative Renaissance: How to Thrive When It's Hard to Survive

Masters of Storytelling

The Official Aspen Comics Panel 2020

UltraLawyer Kaiju Patrol

American Dad!

Latinx & Native Amerian Storytellers

Diamond Select Toys & Gentle Giant Ltd.

Tribute to Dennis O'Neal: Beyond Batman

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Future Is Now

Blast Off with Disney+'s "The Right Stuff"

Picard 2020: A Literary Retrospective

Rooster Teeth

Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking

2pm - 3pm

Women Rocking Hollywood 2020: Supporting Female-Helmed Film and TV

IDW in 2020 and Beyond

Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious Panel

Couch Surfing with Simon & Schuster

Mexico's Magnificent Stop-Motion Seven

Gender, Race, and Comic Book Coloring

Family Guy

For All Mankind

3pm - 4pm

Learn How to Color Comics

Authors on the Best Advice I Ever Got

Sailor Moon

Surviving the Hunger Games: Are the Odds Ever in Your Favor?

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - The Stories and Science of Mutants, Androids, Space Travel and Aliens

Best and Worst Manga of 2020

ComiXology Originals: Creator-Owned Comics and Beyond

Mark Waid and the Future of Humanoids

Peacock Original Series: Brave New World

Bill & Ted Face the Music

The Order Season 2

Puppets! Fantasy! Musicals! - Exploring Big Adventure On A Small Scale

4pm - 5pm

Let's Get Spooky

Creating the memorable characters of Image Comics

Adrian Tomine spotlight panel

Cartoon Voices

The Stars and Executive Producers of ABC's Stumptown

How Do Ya Figure: A History of Comic Con Exclusive Action Figures

Concept Artists of Television and Film: #drawingwhileblack

Outta This World with DMC: Darryl Makes Comics and Friends

20 Years of DeviantArt: An Oral History

Learning Through Role-Playing Games

HBO's Lovecraft Country

5pm - 6pm

Comic Shops : Perservering Through Crisis

Figure Drawing for Popular Media

Pass Through the Gate with Lionsgate's "G-LOC"

Professional Storytelling: RPGs in 2020

Kodansha Comics Got Weird Manga: Summer Edition

Mexican Lucha Libre: History, Tradition, Legacy

What We Do In The Shadows

What's New In Small Press Comics

Apex Comics Publishing Group 2020-2021 Exclusive Previews

SuperheroIRL: United!

SYFY: Wynonna Earp

6pm - 7pm

Unnecessary Debates

Ahoy Comics: Expect More!

Fantagraphics and IDW: Classic Comics Reprints

25th Anniversary of Witchblade and Beyond

First Squad: How A Western Story Was Adapted Into A Japanese Anime And Manga

Farscape ... To Be Continued

Afrofuturism - "Black To The Future 3(D): Real A.F."

Out In Comics 33: Virtually Yours

AMC's NOS4A2

Scary Good TV: A Conversation with Horror's Top Showrunners

How to (Still) Be a Nerd For A Living

An Evening with Kevin Smith