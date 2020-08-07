Comic-Con@Home Wednesday Schedule Is Lacking On Film And Television Content

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's San Diego Comic-Con has been cancelled. That means no thousands of fans in attendance, no leaks from Hall H, and little in the way of big film and TV announcements due to Hollywood essentially being closed down for the time being.

However, the event's organisers are going to hold the virtual [email protected] which will see fans tune into pre-recorded panels for free from the comfort of their own home.

The Wednesday schedule has now been released, and there's sadly little in the way of film and television panels. In fact, there are none, and with both Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios giving [email protected] a miss, that could be a sign of things to come. Of course, there will be plenty of people out there glad to see the event going back to its roots by focusing on comic books.

If you want to watch any of these panels on July 15th, then just click on the link above for details.

3 - 4pm

Comics in the Classroom Ask Me Anything: Pick the Brains of Teachers, Administrators, Creators, and Publishers

GeekED: Re-storied: Re-imagining creative privilege

Teaching and Learning with Comics

The Power of Teamwork in Kids Comics

4 - 5pm

Books for All: It’s Time to Redefine How We Share Books With Kids

Comics as a Conduit

GeekEd: “Watchmen” and the Cruelty of Masks

License to Thrill: Graphic Novel Adaptations for Kids

Make Programming Your Superpower!

5 - 6pm

Conspiracy Theories and Propaganda Throughout Pop Culture

GeekEd: College and the Nerd Mind

New Kids Comics from Eisner Award Publishers

Words and Pictures Working Together: Strategies for Analyzing Graphic Texts

6 - 7pm

Comic-Con Celebrates 15 Years of Eisner Librarians

Comics on Campus: Fandom at Academia

Spirit Skies: How to publish an International youth comic in the Age of Covid-19

Teaching Graphic Novels Online