Comic-Con@Home's Thursday Schedule Includes THE BOYS, Disney+'s MARVEL 616, And Plenty Of Comic Books

This year's San Diego Comic-Con has become a virtual event dubbed "[email protected]," and it's definitely a different beast to what we're used to. Thus far, there's little in the way of "big" panels, and Thursday's schedule is shaping up to be one mostly for hardcore comic book fans.

That's bound to be welcomed by those who feel the event has lost its way in recent years, and seeing as most major film and television panels take place on a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, it will be over the next few days that we discover whether the majority of movie studios are joining Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. in deciding to give [email protected] a miss.

The Thursday, July 23rd schedule is certainly busy, but the only real highlight is The Boys. Each panel will have a YouTube video live at this link on the day for you to check them out.

Check out the schedule below:

10am - 11am

How to Get News Coverage

Art and the Holocaust

P.S. NPC: Storytelling in Video Games

Causeplay - In Service to Others

Body Talk

Virtual Fandom: Superhero Fandom Adapts to the Pandemic

Building a Geek Brand: Surviving a Pandemic

Graphix: Get Drawn In

X-Men Fandom Surprise Party

Crunchyroll Industry Panel

Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel

Transforming Together Time: Family Gaming and the Future of Play

11am - 12pm

Shannon Messenger Keeper of The Lost Cities Spotlight Panel

Alien Superstar with Henry Winkler & Lin Oliver

Batgirls!

Solar Opposites

The Art of Collaboration: Duos Behind Top TV Shows

Hollyweird Science: Creativity, Correctness, and Collaboration

James Bond - 007 in Comics!

Web Comics: Saving the Entertainment Industy, Four Panels at a TIme

Cartoon Network Studios: The Art of Storyboarding

Mega Construx Unveils New Halo Toy Line

12pm - 1pm

Oddball Comics Not-So-Live!

Paperfilms' Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner

Duncanville

Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers

From Script to Screen: Behind-The-Scenes of Your Favorite Film & TV Shows

Comics During Clampdown: Creativity In The Time of COVID

Cartoon Network Studios First Look

All the Starfleet Ladies: Then and Now

75th Anniversary of Moomin appreciation

Legion M: How We're Opening the Gates to Hollywood

Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel

1pm - 2pm

How Every Epic Fantasy Can Be . . . Epically Different

So you want to make an Action Figure, a Conversation with today's Indie Toy Makers

Comics Satire and The New Political Cartoon

Insider Art: A Compendium of Comics, Crafts & Cats for All Ages

The Future of Entertainment

The Women Behind Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet - Collaboration Across Gaming & Television to Create A Successful Crossover

Terry Moore Is Still Drawing Comics

Legendary Comics 2.0: Sci-Fi, YA, Romance, and More!

Amazon Prime Video: Utopia

This is Not the Apocalypse You're Looking For: Real Life Disasters, Fictional Recovery

Wonder Women: Superstars of Paranormal

A Look Inside "Marvel's 616" on Disney+

His Dark Materials Virtual Panel and Q&A Session

2pm - 3pm

IDW: G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes with Rob Liefeld

How to Build a Girl Squad

Music for Animation

The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal Graphic Novel

Horizon Zero Dawn Comes To Comics

Shaman King: Then, Now & Tomorrow

The Brave New World of TwoMorrows

Collider: Directors on Directing

Draw Along With Dark Horse

Shaenon Garrity in Conversation with Andrew Farago

Artist Bootcamp by DeviantArt

Amazon Prime Video: Upload

Comic-Con Museum, It's a Thing

SYFY:The Roast of Todd McFarlane

3pm - 4pm

Brandon Sanderson Spotlight

Afro-Futurism and Black Religion: Connecting Imaginations

Soundtracks to Fandom: Z2 Comics and the Graphic Album

Dubbing American into Latin American - A Chat with Dub Actors

The Boys Season 2

The Science of Back to the Future

Humanoids Legacy

Prototype and Game Pitches: Publishing Your Tabletop Game

Artist as Brand, Rise of the Artist Entrepreneur

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Close Enough

NBC's Superstore

ThunderCats Roar

4pm - 5pm

The Rise and Rise of the Australian Comic and Toy Collectibles Market

Graphic Novel or Illustrated Book: You Make the Call

Teaching and Making Comics

MARVEL HQ

Inside the Voice Actors Studio - Home Edition

Twenty Years of Harry Dresden

Action Figure Insider - 15 years of Talking About Toys

The Blacklist Draws on Animation to Complete Season 7 Amid CoVid

ASC: Sketch-to-Screen: VR/AR/Gaming & Beyond

Manga Publishing Industry Roundtable

Bugs Bunny's 80th Anniversary Extravaganza

5pm - 6pm

Breaking Into Comics and Staying In!

Image Comics Spotlight

LGBTQ Characters on Television - What's Next?

Go Fish!, Ultraduck and Miskatonic: Arcanamation Nation

Orbit's New Voices in SF&F

The State of the Industry: Animation Superstars

The Science of Star Trek: Three Generations of Advice

Nerd Up or Shut Up Live

The Three Act Story Arc - Writing the Perfect Story

Van Helsing Season 4 - [email protected] Panel Discussion

6pm - 7pm

Heavy Metal: Forging The Future of Genre

The Most Dangerous Women at Comic-Con: Building a Better Heroine

How To Thrive as an Indy Comics Creator Now!

How To Write And Create Manga

Shudder: 'Horror is Queer'

23rd Annual San Diego Comic Con Superhero Kung Fu Extravaganza

The League of Extraordinary Scientists and Engineers: More Science in Your Fiction

The Impact of Universality of Superhero Stories

Mystery Science Theater 3000: A Panel Panorama

Dispatches from Middle-earth: What's new for Tolkien fans