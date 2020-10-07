Comic-Con@Home's Thursday Schedule Includes THE BOYS, Disney+'s MARVEL 616, And Plenty Of Comic Books

This year's San Diego Comic-Con has become a virtual event dubbed "[email protected]," and it's definitely a different beast to what we're used to. Thus far, there's little in the way of "big" panels, and Thursday's schedule is shaping up to be one mostly for hardcore comic book fans.
That's bound to be welcomed by those who feel the event has lost its way in recent years, and seeing as most major film and television panels take place on a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, it will be over the next few days that we discover whether the majority of movie studios are joining Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. in deciding to give [email protected] a miss.
The Thursday, July 23rd schedule is certainly busy, but the only real highlight is The Boys. Each panel will have a YouTube video live at this link on the day for you to check them out.
Check out the schedule below:
10am - 11am
How to Get News Coverage
Art and the Holocaust
P.S. NPC: Storytelling in Video Games
Causeplay - In Service to Others
Body Talk
Virtual Fandom: Superhero Fandom Adapts to the Pandemic
Building a Geek Brand: Surviving a Pandemic
Graphix: Get Drawn In
X-Men Fandom Surprise Party
Crunchyroll Industry Panel
Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel
Transforming Together Time: Family Gaming and the Future of Play
11am - 12pm
Shannon Messenger Keeper of The Lost Cities Spotlight Panel
Alien Superstar with Henry Winkler & Lin Oliver
Batgirls!
Solar Opposites
The Art of Collaboration: Duos Behind Top TV Shows
Hollyweird Science: Creativity, Correctness, and Collaboration
James Bond - 007 in Comics!
Web Comics: Saving the Entertainment Industy, Four Panels at a TIme
Cartoon Network Studios: The Art of Storyboarding
Mega Construx Unveils New Halo Toy Line
12pm - 1pm
Oddball Comics Not-So-Live!
Paperfilms' Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner
Duncanville
Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers
From Script to Screen: Behind-The-Scenes of Your Favorite Film & TV Shows
Comics During Clampdown: Creativity In The Time of COVID
Cartoon Network Studios First Look
All the Starfleet Ladies: Then and Now
75th Anniversary of Moomin appreciation
Legion M: How We're Opening the Gates to Hollywood
Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel
1pm - 2pm
How Every Epic Fantasy Can Be . . . Epically Different
So you want to make an Action Figure, a Conversation with today's Indie Toy Makers
Comics Satire and The New Political Cartoon
Insider Art: A Compendium of Comics, Crafts & Cats for All Ages
The Future of Entertainment
The Women Behind Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet - Collaboration Across Gaming & Television to Create A Successful Crossover
Terry Moore Is Still Drawing Comics
Legendary Comics 2.0: Sci-Fi, YA, Romance, and More!
Amazon Prime Video: Utopia
This is Not the Apocalypse You're Looking For: Real Life Disasters, Fictional Recovery
Wonder Women: Superstars of Paranormal
A Look Inside "Marvel's 616" on Disney+
His Dark Materials Virtual Panel and Q&A Session
2pm - 3pm
IDW: G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes with Rob Liefeld
How to Build a Girl Squad
Music for Animation
The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal Graphic Novel
Horizon Zero Dawn Comes To Comics
Shaman King: Then, Now & Tomorrow
The Brave New World of TwoMorrows
Collider: Directors on Directing
Draw Along With Dark Horse
Shaenon Garrity in Conversation with Andrew Farago
Artist Bootcamp by DeviantArt
Amazon Prime Video: Upload
Comic-Con Museum, It's a Thing
SYFY:The Roast of Todd McFarlane
3pm - 4pm
Brandon Sanderson Spotlight
Afro-Futurism and Black Religion: Connecting Imaginations
Soundtracks to Fandom: Z2 Comics and the Graphic Album
Dubbing American into Latin American - A Chat with Dub Actors
The Boys Season 2
The Science of Back to the Future
Humanoids Legacy
Prototype and Game Pitches: Publishing Your Tabletop Game
Artist as Brand, Rise of the Artist Entrepreneur
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Close Enough
NBC's Superstore
ThunderCats Roar
4pm - 5pm
The Rise and Rise of the Australian Comic and Toy Collectibles Market
Graphic Novel or Illustrated Book: You Make the Call
Teaching and Making Comics
MARVEL HQ
Inside the Voice Actors Studio - Home Edition
Twenty Years of Harry Dresden
Action Figure Insider - 15 years of Talking About Toys
The Blacklist Draws on Animation to Complete Season 7 Amid CoVid
ASC: Sketch-to-Screen: VR/AR/Gaming & Beyond
Manga Publishing Industry Roundtable
Bugs Bunny's 80th Anniversary Extravaganza
5pm - 6pm
Breaking Into Comics and Staying In!
Image Comics Spotlight
LGBTQ Characters on Television - What's Next?
Go Fish!, Ultraduck and Miskatonic: Arcanamation Nation
Orbit's New Voices in SF&F
The State of the Industry: Animation Superstars
The Science of Star Trek: Three Generations of Advice
Nerd Up or Shut Up Live
The Three Act Story Arc - Writing the Perfect Story
Van Helsing Season 4 - [email protected] Panel Discussion
6pm - 7pm
Heavy Metal: Forging The Future of Genre
The Most Dangerous Women at Comic-Con: Building a Better Heroine
How To Thrive as an Indy Comics Creator Now!
How To Write And Create Manga
Shudder: 'Horror is Queer'
23rd Annual San Diego Comic Con Superhero Kung Fu Extravaganza
The League of Extraordinary Scientists and Engineers: More Science in Your Fiction
The Impact of Universality of Superhero Stories
Mystery Science Theater 3000: A Panel Panorama
Dispatches from Middle-earth: What's new for Tolkien fans