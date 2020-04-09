DC FANDOME Returns With "Explore The Multiverse" On September 12th; Trailer For The Event Released

DC FanDome was a massive success for Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment, and we now have a trailer and details on the upcoming second day of the event which will put the focus on comics, TV shows, and more.

On September 12th, we return to the DC FanDome to "Explore the Multiverse." This time, fans will have more control than ever as they put together their own schedule for a unique viewing experience. From new panels for major DC TV shows to behind the scenes videos, comic book news, and some pretty amazing looking cosplay, there's an awful lot on offer next weekend.

In total, there will be more than 300 panels and videos adding up to more than 100 hours of content from across television, film, games, comics and animation with over 500 talents highlighted.

There's also going to be new merchandise in the DC FanDome store, including Wonder Woman 1984 gear and t-shirts featuring the logos for upcoming video games Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Shedding more light on what to expect is a new trailer for the second half of the event (the first broke records and blew the minds of DC fans across the globe).

Here's a breakdown of what you'll find in this Multiverse: