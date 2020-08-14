DC FANDOME Schedule Includes THE BATMAN, THE FLASH, The Snyder Cut Of JUSTICE LEAGUE, And More

Warner Bros. has finally revealed the full schedule for DC FanDome, and to call it epic would be an understatement. To find out what to expect, and how you can build your own schedule, continue reading...

Warner Bros. has unveiled the full schedule for DC FanDome, and it's fair to say that August 22nd will be a very busy, very exciting day. You can check it out by heading to https://schedule.DCFanDome.com where it's possible to build your own schedule so you know exactly what to tune into next weekend.

However, if you do miss anything, there are plenty of encore presentations, and we'll obviously be bringing you all the latest updates here on CBM the second they happen.

So, what stands out?

On the film side, Wonder Woman 1984 kicks things off, and it sounds like we're finally getting a new trailer as the panel's description promises, "an all-new sneak peek at the upcoming film — plus a few more surprises." The Flash movie has a ten-minute panel with Ezra Miller, filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, and screenwriter Christina Hodson, while it sounds like The Suicide Squad panel will include both James Gunn and that impressive ensemble.

Dwayne Johnson will be on hand to deliver "a few surprises" for Black Adam, while Aquaman and Shazam! are both getting panels reflecting on the 2018 and 2019 releases (rather than the planned sequels, though there could be some hints about what comes next).

For Justice League, "Zack Snyder fields questions from fans and a few surprise guests as he discusses his eagerly awaited upcoming cut of the 2017 feature film and the movement that made it happen." Previously, the filmmaker has teased a trailer, title reveal, and more, so that should be a big one.

The main event in some ways is The Batman, a thirty-minute panel "with a surprise (or two) for the fans." Will that include some sort of trailer? For now, that obviously remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is getting a panel, while there will also be an announcement Warner Bros. Games Montreal. We can also look forward to all the major DC TV shows being highlighted, along with the world premiere of Superman: Man of Tomorrow. Throw in a tonne of comic book panels and various other surprises, and this is going to be EPIC!

We'd love to see your schedules below, but here's what we've put together (timings are BST).

