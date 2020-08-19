DC FANDOME Trailer Released As The Event Is Split Across Two Days, With Some Panels Moved To September

Warner Bros. has released a trailer for this Saturday's DC FanDome, and with that comes the news that the show is going to be split across two days instead of just 24 hours. Find out more after the jump...

There's obviously going to be a huge demand for DC FanDome this Saturday, and to ensure nothing goes wrong, Warner Bros. and DC have understandably decided to split the event across two days. Everything under the "Hall of Heroes" banner will take place as planned this weekend, meaning we'll get a first look at The Batman, The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, and much more.

The good news is that all the big movie and video game panels are happening on Saturday with no changes; however, more than half of them have been shifted to Saturday, September 12th.

That means everything under the "WatchVerse," "YouVerse," "InsiderVerse," "FunVerse," and "DC Kids FanDome" will take place next month (that encompasses DC TV shows like The Flash and Batwoman as well). That's a shame, of course, but the big movie content is still coming our way this weekend, and this also means we won't have to miss out on a lot of great TV and comic book panels.

After all, it was going to be impossible to watch everything on Saturday, and this gives us something else to look forward to in September (which we're in desperate need of at the moment).

Check out the trailer below:

